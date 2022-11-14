Skip to main content

NBA Fans Troll The 76ers For Having Their 'Sights' On Kevin Durant: "I Have My Sights Set On Rihanna."

The Brooklyn Nets are getting somewhat stabilized after firing head coach Steve Nash. Their new head coach Jacque Vaughn is doing a great job of keeping the team together and leading them to a few victories after a bad start to the 2022-23 NBA season. But that hasn't stopped other NBA franchises from snooping around the Nets' superstar Kevin Durant.

KD was disgruntled with the Nets during the offseason when he requested a trade as well. Since then, rumors of Durant wanting out from the Nets have somewhat settled down. But as per a recent report, the Philadelphia 76ers have a high interest in acquiring Durant.

“There is no doubt the Sixers have asked on Durant, they did in the summer, and will keep asking about him,” an Eastern Conference executive told Deveney. “But the Nets are going to be a little put off by them already because of the Ben Simmons thing because they feel like they were set up to give away James Harden all along. So the Sixers burned them once, do the Nets want to go back and say, OK, sure, we’ll do a KD deal, too.”

This is no surprise since the 76ers showed interest in Durant during the offseason as well. However, they were put at bay by the Nets as they had no urgency around trading KD at the time.

The Philadelphia 76ers Gets Trolled

Philly currently has a record of 7-7 after winning their most recent game against the Utah Jazz. It was a Joel Embiid masterclass that led the team to victory. Anyway, coming to the 76ers' interest in acquiring KD, the Sixers have already won the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade. So it's highly unlikely that the Nets will get burned by the 76ers once again.

Considering the 76ers already have a superstar duo of Embiid and Harden, this news didn't sit well among fans. So much so that they openly called out the 76ers for even thinking about this trade.

Some fans straight away dismissed the 76ers' chances of landing the Slim Reaper, while others were not that kind. Many labeled the report similar to fans wanting a chance to date popular Barbadian singer Rihanna.

On the other hand, many called out the current head coach of the 76ers, Doc Rivers. Fans simply believe that till Rivers is the head coach of the team, the 76ers have no chance of winning the NBA Championship.

