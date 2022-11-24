NBA Fans Wonder If Blake Griffin Deserves To Have His Number Retired With The Clippers

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The fear that rookie Blake Griffin put into the hearts of the league is something that is easy to forget but in 2009, you couldn't have told anyone that Blake Griffin will fail to be an NBA superstar. He was a generational prospect that was one of the best dunkers we had ever seen and went No. 1 in the 2009 Draft, ahead of future league MVPs James Harden and Stephen Curry.

The Clippers with their 'Lob City' big 3 of Chris Paul, DeAndre Jordan, and Griffin never made it past the second round of the playoffs. Their championship window was cut short by the Golden State Warriors, which eventually led to Blake being traded to the Detroit Pistons in 2018. Fans are wondering if Griffin did enough in his years with the Clippers to have his jersey retired.

Griffin made 5 All-Star teams while on the Clippers, 4 All-NBA teams, and won Rookie of the Year. He made it to 6 playoffs in his 9 seasons with the team and never got past the second round. He averaged 21.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 504 games for the franchise.

Is Blake Griffin A Clippers Legend?

Even though James Harden and Steph Curry were drafted after Griffin, nobody looks at this as a bad pick. Nobody was going to pass up on Blake and he had a solid 9 seasons in LA, making them playoff regulars and fringe championship contenders. However, he didn't do anything that would make him legendary for the franchise.

His highlights are arguably some of the most exciting clips ever. Teams usually don't retire jerseys unless it was a longtime franchise player or someone that led them to a championship.

That's why Vince Carter's jersey isn't up in the rafters of the Toronto Raptors, and probably why Griffin's won't be for the Clippers. Even though both players should have their jerseys retired for the relevance they brought the franchise into.

