NBA GMs Expect Los Angeles Lakers Hiring Darvin Ham To Be The Most Influential Coaching Change In The Offseason

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The newest NBA GM survey has raised plenty of eyebrows for the various opinions of the GMs. This included players like Luka Doncic being one of the best point guards, shooting guards, and small forwards in the NBA, and no GM wanting to have LeBron on their team for a game-winning shot.

One of the other questions the GMs answered was regarding new coaches that joined teams over the offseason. Darvin Ham of the Los Angeles Lakers was decidedly picked by the GMs to have the biggest impact on his team out of all other new head coaches.

Which new or relocated head coach will make the biggest impact on his new team? 1. Darvin Ham, L.A. Lakers – 48%

2. Mike Brown, Sacramento – 31%

3. Steve Clifford, Charlotte – 17%

4. Will Hardy, Utah – 3% (h/t NBA.com)

There weren't many offseason coaching changes this year. One major one that might have happened too late for the GMs to react to was Ime Udoka's abrupt suspension from the Boston Celtics and his replacement with coach Joe Mazzulla. All the options the GMs chose make sense in their positions, considering the stakes involved.

Can Darvin Ham Turn The Lakers Into A Playoff Threat?

All the Lakers need to do is make it to the postseason and try to be the best over a 7-game span. With them having players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they can never be doubted when it comes to a playoff situation. The best talent usually can beat out team depth in the playoffs, but only if a coach puts the right system in place.

The only time we have seen Coach Ham's system in action was in the Lakers' 30-point preseason loss to the Sacramento Kings, also headed by a new coach in Mike Brown. If Ham can't figure out what this Lakers team needs to do on the court to click, they will be in trouble all season long.