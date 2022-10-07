The 2022-23 NBA season is closer by the day and we're learning more details about what can happen next in the association. Predictions haven't stopped coming, as fans, analysts, and even our experts have touched on this. This upcoming season promises to be one to remember given all the talent and incredible teams that will be in contention for the Larry O'Brien trophy.

General managers have also chimed in on these predictions, voting for their favorite players to win every major award this campaign, their favorite team to win the 2023 championship and more.

The NBA recently shared a survey that involved general managers, who voted on the best players per position ahead of this upcoming campaign. Some had more votes than others, but the All-GM NBA team looks pretty solid on paper, although they are more offensive-driven than anything.

NBA GMs Select The Best Player At Each Position For The 2022-23 Season

Besides selecting Luka Doncic as the 2023 NBA MVP favorite and Giannis Antetokounmpo as the player they'd start a franchise with, they also voted on the best players per position.

This said, the lineup includes Stephen Curry as the point guard, Devin Booker completing the backcourt, and Kevin Durant signs in as small forward. Giannis Antetokounmpo clocks in as the power forward and Nikola Jokic rounds up this talented starting lineup.

Curry received 72% of the votes, surpassing Luka Doncic's 14% by a lot, as well as demolishing Chris Paul (10%) and Trae Young (3%). Devin Booker got 45% of the votes, beating Doncic again (28%) and Curry (17%).

Kevin Durant received 45% of the votes, beating Jayson Tatum (24%), Luka Doncic (17%), LeBron James (10%) and Kawhi Leonard (3%). As for Giannis, he won with the largest margin of the five players, getting 86% of the votes to surpass LeBron James (10%) and Kevin Durant (3%).

Last but not least, reigning back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic got 79% of the votes, to once again beat Joel Embiid (17%) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (3%).

All these players are expected to do great things this next season while competing to become the best of all. The hype is through the roof right now, and they're ready to live up to the expectations. We have to wait and see who will prevail over the rest, but these five are set to make a mark on the league this campaign.