Skip to main content

NBA GMs Select The Best Player At Each Position For The 2022-23 Season

NBA GMs Select The Best Player At Each Position For The 2022-23 Season

The 2022-23 NBA season is closer by the day and we're learning more details about what can happen next in the association. Predictions haven't stopped coming, as fans, analysts, and even our experts have touched on this. This upcoming season promises to be one to remember given all the talent and incredible teams that will be in contention for the Larry O'Brien trophy. 

General managers have also chimed in on these predictions, voting for their favorite players to win every major award this campaign, their favorite team to win the 2023 championship and more. 

The NBA recently shared a survey that involved general managers, who voted on the best players per position ahead of this upcoming campaign. Some had more votes than others, but the All-GM NBA team looks pretty solid on paper, although they are more offensive-driven than anything.

NBA GMs Select The Best Player At Each Position For The 2022-23 Season

Besides selecting Luka Doncic as the 2023 NBA MVP favorite and Giannis Antetokounmpo as the player they'd start a franchise with, they also voted on the best players per position. 

This said, the lineup includes Stephen Curry as the point guard, Devin Booker completing the backcourt, and Kevin Durant signs in as small forward. Giannis Antetokounmpo clocks in as the power forward and Nikola Jokic rounds up this talented starting lineup. 

Curry received 72% of the votes, surpassing Luka Doncic's 14% by a lot, as well as demolishing Chris Paul (10%) and Trae Young (3%). Devin Booker got 45% of the votes, beating Doncic again (28%) and Curry (17%). 

Kevin Durant received 45% of the votes, beating Jayson Tatum (24%), Luka Doncic (17%), LeBron James (10%) and Kawhi Leonard (3%). As for Giannis, he won with the largest margin of the five players, getting 86% of the votes to surpass LeBron James (10%) and Kevin Durant (3%).  

Last but not least, reigning back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic got 79% of the votes, to once again beat Joel Embiid (17%) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (3%).

All these players are expected to do great things this next season while competing to become the best of all. The hype is through the roof right now, and they're ready to live up to the expectations. We have to wait and see who will prevail over the rest, but these five are set to make a mark on the league this campaign. 

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA GMs Select The Best Player At Each Position For The 2022-23 Season
NBA Media

NBA GMs Select The Best Player At Each Position For The 2022-23 Season

By Orlando Silva
Colin Cowherd Defends Draymond Green, Believes A Team Needs A Player Like Him To Succeed: "You Got To Have Somebody, When You Win A Championship, To Poke You. Dennis Rodman Did It For The Bulls, Udonis Haslem Has Done It For Miami."
NBA Media

Colin Cowherd Defends Draymond Green, Believes A Team Needs A Player Like Him To Succeed: "You Got To Have Somebody, When You Win A Championship, To Poke You. Dennis Rodman Did It For The Bulls, Udonis Haslem Has Done It For Miami."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Dwight Howard Upset With Shaquille O'Neal Constantly Hating On Him: "Why Is He Hating On Me? He Should Be Happy That Somebody Is Trying To Follow In His Footsteps."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Upset With Shaquille O'Neal For Constantly Hating On Him: "Why Is He Hating On Me? He Should Be Happy That Somebody Is Trying To Follow In His Footsteps."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Dwight Howard On The Difference Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James: "I Always Felt Like Kobe Was Like Batman And LeBron's Like Captain America, For Real."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard On The Difference Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James: "I Always Felt Like Kobe Was Like Batman And LeBron's Like Captain America, For Real."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Video: Draymond Green Furiously Punched Jordan Poole In The Face And Knocked Him Down During Their Altercation
NBA Media

Video: Draymond Green Furiously Punched Jordan Poole In The Face And Knocked Him Down During Their Altercation

By Orlando Silva
Dwight Howard Says He Felt Very Disrespected When He Was Snubbed From The NBA 75 Team: "F*ck It, I Don't Even Wanna Play Basketball."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Says He Felt Very Disrespected When He Was Snubbed From The NBA 75 Team: "F*ck It, I Don't Even Wanna Play Basketball."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
draymond poole
NBA Media

NBA Fans Angrily React To Video Of Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole In The Face

By Orlando Silva
Bill Simmons Says Only 4 NBA Teams Would Not Trade Their Superstars For Victor Wembanyama
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Says Only 4 NBA Teams Would Not Trade Their Superstars For Victor Wembanyama

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Bill Simmons Jokes The Golden State Warriors Would Have A 2-Day Long Meeting Before They Decide To Not Trade Stephen Curry For Victor Wembanyama
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Jokes The Golden State Warriors Would Have A 2-Day Long Meeting Before They Decide To Not Trade Stephen Curry For Victor Wembanyama

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Karl-Anthony Towns Set To Star In HBO Max Adult Scooby Doo Series 'Velma'
NBA Media

Karl-Anthony Towns Set To Star In HBO Max Adult Scooby Doo Series 'Velma'

By Aditya Mohapatra
Drafting Victor Wembanyama Could Bring $500 Million In Value To A Franchise, Says Adrian Wojnarowski
NBA Media

Drafting Victor Wembanyama Could Bring $500 Million In Value To A Franchise, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Charles Barkley Calls Out NBA Stars Who Want To Team Up And Create The Superteams: "Michael Jordan Didn't Win For A Long Time. He Didn't Say, 'Hey, I Can't Beat The Pistons.'"
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Calls Out NBA Stars Who Want To Team Up And Create Superteams: "Michael Jordan Didn't Win For A Long Time. He Didn't Say, 'Hey, I Can't Beat The Pistons.'"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Referees Will Give Out Warning Cards To Fans: "After Receiving This Warning, You Verbally Abuse Any Player, Coach, Game Official, Or Spectator... You Will Be Immediately Ejected From The Arena Without Refund."
NBA Media

NBA Referees Give Out Warning Cards To Fans: "After Receiving This Warning, You Verbally Abuse Any Player, Coach, Game Official, Or Spectator... You Will Be Immediately Ejected From The Arena Without Refund."

By Aditya Mohapatra
Dwight Howard Says Everything Michael Jordan Did, Kobe Bryant Multiplied And Perfected That
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Says Everything Michael Jordan Did, Kobe Bryant Multiplied And Perfected That

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans React To Victor Wembanyama Spotted Sitting With LeBron James And Anthony Davis: "LeGm Already In Full Effect."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Victor Wembanyama Spotted Sitting With LeBron James And Anthony Davis: "LeGm Already In Full Effect."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Stephen A. Smith's Hilariously Responds To “Does He Eat A**” And “Has He Gotten His A** Eaten Before”
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith's Hilariously Responds To “Does He Eat A**” And “Has He Gotten His A** Eaten Before”

By Orlando Silva