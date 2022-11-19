NBA Insider Claims Pau Gasol's Lakers Legacy Is Greater Than LeBron James

Credit: Fadeaway World

LeBron James has not been able to help the Lakers from succumbing to one of their worst starts, the team currently has a 4-10 record. Things are not looking good for the Lakers and they look nothing close to the team that won a championship just 2 seasons ago. The Lakers lost a lot of their key role players, as has been pointed out before, and Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and Russell Westbrook have all failed to be the players that lead the franchise to a lot of wins.

LBJ is now in his 5th season with the Lakers, and it's been a mixed bag. He won a championship alongside Anthony Davis, but the next two seasons resulted in the team not making it past the first round and then failing to make the playoffs at all. So when it comes to conversations about where LeBron ranks on a list of the greatest Lakers, there's a lot of debate about it.

NBA Insider Suggests That LeBron James Would Be Behind Pau Gasol On The All-Time Lakers List

There is no way James compares to some of the best Lakers ever, men like Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant, who played for the franchise their whole careers and brought 5 championships to the team. But there are some others who James could have a case against. According to NBA insider Rob Parker though, even Pau Gasol, Kobe's co-star for his final 2 championships, is a greater Laker than the King.

“LeBron’s obviously a better player than Pau. But as far as what they mean to the Lakers organization, Pau Gasol is light years more important than LeBron James. He won more titles than LeBron James.

“Before Pau Gasol arrived there, he was going on every single radio show demanding a trade because he was upset with all the losing. Pau was that bridge of making sure that Kobe was able to win championships after Shaq was traded.

“Pau represents a lot more important things than LeBron.”

Lakers fans themselves are split on which duo was better, Bron and AD or Kobe and Pau, and it seems like a more complicated answer than most people would realize. Ultimately though, unless James can drastically turn it around for the Lakers this season or the next, it's safe to say that he will leave having achieved less in a Lakers uniform than Pau Gasol did during his tenure.

