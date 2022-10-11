Skip to main content

NBA Insider Drops Big Update On Draymond Green's Expected Return Date: "The Sense Is That He Will Be Back For The Regular Season, But There’s A Lot Of Things That Need To Happen.”

Draymond Green

Despite being one of the Warriors' best and most important players, NBA star Draymond Green is not with the rest of his teammates ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Instead, he is spending some time away from the club with his family as he reassesses his recent conduct and behavior.

On 'NBA Today' Monday evening, NBA Insider Ramona Shelburne dropped some details on when we can expect Draymond to return from his unplanned hiatus.

“He is with his family right now. This is not expected to be a long absence from the team,” Shelburne said on Monday. “But in terms of clarity, there’s no reason to believe he’s going to miss any time in the regular season. … So, the sense is that he will be back for the regular season, but there’s a lot of things that need to happen.”

The incident started last week when reporters circulated of an incident between Draymond and Jordan Poole during a Warriors practice. After the release of the video, which showed Dray clearly connecting on a punch to Poole, Draymond was ambushed by fans and experts who called him out for his actions.

Now, Dray's entire future is at stake as the Warriors attempt to do some damage control in their locker room.

"That's my hope, that's my belief," Wsaid Warriors GM Bob Myers on if he sees Draymond Green staying with the team long-term. "I'll do everything I can to try to make that happen. He is so important to what I believe is our past, our present and our future. The weight of a leader in Steph, the best player always carries this load. They're the ones that are up at the podium, they're the ones having to answer the questions, they're the ones kind of regulating the temperature of the team. Draymond offloads so much of that for Steph. Steph doesn't ask him to, but Draymond is also a guy that can speak on behalf of the team. A lot of teams, their best player is the only one. So Draymond has this equal status, at least publicly, and privately, he's the loudest voice internally and Steph doesn't mind that. He doesn't feel like he's getting his voice taken away."

Obviously, nobody knows for sure how this saga will play out. While the Warriors would like to keep Draymond for the long term, they might have to reconsider their position if it makes Jordan Poole unhappy in any way.

For now, though, Dray is focused on figuring out how to make it all better when he re-joins his team later this month.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kendrick Perkins Praises Jordan Poole's Mental Toughness Amid Beef With Draymond Green: "He Got His Mind On His Money And Rightfully So."
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Praises Jordan Poole's Mental Toughness Amid Beef With Draymond Green: "He Got His Mind On His Money And Rightfully So."

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green
NBA Media

NBA Insider Drops Big Update On Draymond Green's Expected Return Date: "The Sense Is That He Will Be Back For The Regular Season, But There’s A Lot Of Things That Need To Happen.”

By Nico Martinez
Matt Barnes Believes LeBron James Needs To Accept A Smaller Role On The Lakers For Russell Westbrook: "You Can’t Put Russ In The Corner. He’s Always Had The Ball In His Hands."
NBA Media

Matt Barnes Believes LeBron James Needs To Accept A Smaller Role On The Lakers For Russell Westbrook: "You Can’t Put Russ In The Corner. He’s Always Had The Ball In His Hands."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Doc Rivers Says James Harden Can Be Like A Scoring Version Of Magic Johnson For 76ers This Season: "We Don’t Have A Point Guard..."
NBA Media

Doc Rivers Says James Harden Can Be Like A Scoring Version Of Magic Johnson For 76ers This Season: "We Don’t Have A Point Guard..."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Coaches And Players Reportedly 'Supported' The Idea That Altercations in NBA Practices Isn't Rare: "The Details Tend To Be Kept Quiet."
NBA Media

NBA Coaches And Players Reportedly Confirmed That Altercations In NBA Practices Happen Frequently: "The Details Tend To Be Kept Quiet."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Dennis Schroder Breaks His Silence On Reuniting With Russell Westbrook: "Russ Is My Guy. He Helped Me So Much When I Was There, And Even After That.”
NBA Media

Dennis Schroder Breaks His Silence On Reuniting With Russell Westbrook: "Russ Is My Guy. He Helped Me So Much When I Was There, And Even After That.”

By Nico Martinez
NBA Analyst Expects Zion Williamson To Be An MVP Candidate: "He Averaged 27-7-7 When He’s Out Of Shape, What’s He Gonna Do Now While He’s In Shape?"
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Expects Zion Williamson To Be An MVP Candidate: "He Averaged 27-7-7 When He’s Out Of Shape, What’s He Gonna Do Now While He’s In Shape?"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Steve Kerr Calls Out Draymond Green, Says Video Leak Is A Concern: "I'm Concerned About Both. The Incident Is A Problem, The Leak Is The Problem."
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Calls Out Draymond Green, Says Video Leak Is A Concern: "I'm Concerned About Both. The Incident Is A Problem, The Leak Is The Problem."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Roasted LeBron James' Golf Game On Social Media: "I Can't Believe His Swings Are As Awful As Mine."
NBA Media

LeBron James Reveals The Team's Reaction To Kobe Bryant's Passing: "Anthony Looked Like Someone Pulled His Soul From Him. Nobody Had Their Color And All Of Us Kinda Broke Down In Tears..."

By Nico Martinez
Stephen A. Smith Says Draymond Green Wants To Play For The Lakers, Expects This To Be His Last Year Playing With Stephen Curry
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Says Draymond Green Wants To Play For The Lakers, Expects This To Be His Last Year Playing With Stephen Curry

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Remembers What Kobe Bryant First Told On The Day He Became A Laker: “The Day I Signed, Kobe Said You Family Now."
NBA Media

LeBron James Remembers What Kobe Bryant First Told On The Day He Became A Laker: “The Day I Signed, Kobe Said You Family Now."

By Nico Martinez
James Harden Reveals What Makes Joel Embiid So Special: "He's Second To None. He's One Of One."
NBA Media

James Harden Reveals What Makes Joel Embiid So Special: "He's Second To None. He's One Of One."

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Are In 'Delirium Mode' After Victor Wembanyama Scored 37 Points Against Scoot Henderson: "He Is The Future GOAT."
NBA Media

NBA Scout Gives Hilarious Line About Watching Victor Wembanyama On The Court: "Like Watching Jesus Walk On Water.”

By Nico Martinez
Jeanie Buss Says She'll Never Put The Lakers In A Position To Tank For Draft Picks: "My Father Never Tanked In 32 Years"
NBA Media

Jeanie Buss On Her Goal Of Having The Most Championships In The NBA: "We Are Now Tied With The Celtics, And I Gotta Get Number 18 Before They Do..."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans React To LeBron James Showing Off His New Nike 20 Shoes By Jumping Out Of A Pool: "This Might Be The Best Commercial I've Seen"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Showing Off His New Nike 20 Shoes By Jumping Out Of A Pool: "This Might Be The Best Commercial I've Seen"

By Divij Kulkarni
Deandre Ayton Said Everything Is Back To Normal Between Him And Monty Williams: "We Talk Man... Nothing Has Changed, To Be Honest."
NBA Media

Deandre Ayton Said Everything Is Back To Normal Between Him And Monty Williams: "We Talk Man... Nothing Has Changed, To Be Honest."

By Divij Kulkarni