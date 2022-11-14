NBA Insider Reveals The Lakers Have Known Their Roster Wasn't Championship Level Since The Offseason

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers have started 2-10 this season, and there's no doubt that they are a poor team overall. Though their defense has improved since last season under coach Darvin Ham, their offense has gotten worse.

After last season, it was clear that the Los Angeles Lakers needed to make some big changes to the roster and trade for a third star who could complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The roster is definitely better defensively, but there has been no improvement when it comes to results on the court, as the Los Angeles Lakers are clearly struggling.

A recent report by Ric Bucher of Fox Sports revealed that the Los Angeles Lakers knew that the team's current roster wasn't going to win another championship. This makes sense, as the Lakers roster hasn't changed much from the 2021-22 season in the sense that it is still very top-heavy right now with extremely poor depth.

The Lakers, league sources say, have known since last summer that their current roster isn’t capable of competing for another championship.

The Los Angeles Lakers definitely have to figure out a way to improve the team around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. A 2-10 record while having two elite stars on the roster is unacceptable, and we'll see how active they are in the trade market going forward.

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Waiting On A Mystery Player To Make A Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have not made a move, but perhaps there is a good reason for that. A recent report indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers are waiting to trade their picks alongside Russell Westbrook for a "mystery player" that isn't available yet.

“I will add one thing without going into all the detail, but I was canvassing a bunch of front office folks last week when I was workshopping my idea of ‘Can the Nets tear down now? Should they just tear down now? What could they reasonably get for Kevin Durant? Could they get anything for Kyrie Irving? Could they get anything at all for Ben Simmons?’” said Beck. “And in those discussions, when I brought up the Lakers, the pushback I was getting was they’re waiting for a specific player. That they’re not doing the Pacer deal, that they won’t do the Kyrie deal now that we for sure thought they would do a couple months ago, is an indication that the Lakers are waiting for a bigger piece to come loose that they think they can trade Westbrook and the two future firsts for.”

There are a number of players that could be the "mystery player" mentioned in this article. However, the Los Angeles Lakers may be forced to make a move soon, as the Lakers' poor start to the season added some urgency to make that decision.

Hopefully, we see the Los Angeles Lakers make the right move to get themselves back to the playoffs and potentially in contention for a championship. It is easy to see why they are waiting to make a trade, but hopefully, it is not too late to salvage the season when the trade happens.