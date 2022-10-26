Skip to main content

NBA Insider Reveals Why Jimmy Butler Attended Media Day In Dreadlocks: "He Knew These Pictures Would Be Used For The Rest Of The Season"

Jimmy Butler trolled the entire NBA heading into the 2022-23 season by rocking dreadlocks for a large part of the offseason. While many assumed it would be a joke, Butler came into the season with the dreads intact, even taking all his media day images with that hairstyle. 

However, Butler would shave his hair prior to the Heat having to play games in preseason. Butler is a troll but he wouldn't actually jeopardize his team by playing with that hair during the season. 

Brian Windhorst revealed the thought process behind Butler's decision to keep his hair in dreads for media day but changing it before the games started. He mainly said Butler was a troll because he knew the media day images will be the official images used in promotional materials for the season. 

Butler's sense of humor is unmatched. After a heroic playoff run that saw the Miami Heat miss out on the NBA Finals because of one missed shot, the team has high hopes for this season and Butler has to be the focused leader of the team.

Jimmy Butler's Impact On The Miami Heat

In the 2022 Playoffs, Butler took a heavy load for the Heat amidst inconsistent performances from Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and the injury-ridden Kyle Lowry. He'll have to pull a similar feat through the 82-game regular season this year.

Lowry has started the season extremely cold, while Butler, Adebayo, and Herro will be expected to lead the team. Butler is where the entire Heat system begins, as it is tailored to accentuate his best abilities. He has carried them to impressive playoff performances twice in his 3 seasons with the franchise. 

The team is worse on paper for this season, with the departure of PJ Tucker and no replacement arriving for him. They were expected to be contenders to trade for Jae Crowder but they haven't made a move so far and experimenting with different players in the frontcourt. 

