NBA Insider Says Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Completely Trust Steve Nash And That Could Cost The Brooklyn Nets A Chance At Winning The Title

In order to win games in the NBA, trusting your teammates is arguably one of the biggest skills required. If there is no trust and chemistry between teammates, they are doomed to fail at one point or another.

But the value of trust is not just important among the players on a team. They also need to trust their coach in order to win. All the greatest teams in the history of the league have had rosters that have completely placed their trust in their head coaches.

However, the Brooklyn Nets superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have had a tough time building a good relationship with their head coach Steve Nash.

In recent weeks, there have been a plethora of rumors about a sense of distrust between Nash and the two stars. It was reported that Kai even hated Nash and GM Sean Marks

Channing Frye Believes The Brooklyn Nets Are Doomed To Fail

Former NBA player Channing Frye, who is now an NBA analyst as well, recently claimed something that wouldn't make the Nets fans happy.

Frye revealed that even though the media is displaying that the relationship between Nash and the two superstars is fixed, they still do not completely trust Steve Nash.

(Starts at 4:59):

"When you don't trust your coach when crunch time comes, that's a big thing. You gotta trust the playcall that the coach calls. KD and Kyrie scores so easily they may say f**k you Steve I’ma do what I wanna do. Can they do that consistently? Can they trust Steve to make the right call to sit the bench for six minutes a game during the regular season?"

As Frye mentioned, if KD and Kyrie do not trust Nash's judgment during crunch time, they may disobey him. Ultimately, the dynamic duo could just decide to do what they want. This is something that the Nets management needs to avoid as it can create a sense of tension in the locker room, and Nash will lose grip of the team.

