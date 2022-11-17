Skip to main content

NBA Insider Suggests Monster Blockbuster Trade That Would Send Kevin Durant To The Denver Nuggets

NBA Insider Suggests Monster Blockbuster Trade That Would Send Kevin Durant To The Denver Nuggets

At 6-9 on the year so far, it's fair to say this season has been a little underwhelming for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. It was just a few months ago that they got swept in the first round of the playoffs, and now they are fighting to stay out of the lottery in the East.

It's still pretty early, and Kevin Durant is still currently locked into a multi-year deal, but one has to wonder how much more of this Joe Tsai and Sean Marks can take.

It's why Durant's name has become more frequent in trade rumors over the past few weeks, and also why NBA insider Frank Isola found himself imagining a scenario where Durant teams up with a certain superstar in Denver.

NBA Insider Explores Potential Kevin Durant And Nikola Jokic Duo

Speaking on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Isola raised eyebrows with his latest trade idea, which would pair Durant with 2x MVP Nikola Jokic.

"Is there any way they [Nuggets] could get Kevin Durant? Matching Kevin Durant with Nikola Jokic... I don't know what kind of picks they have, but if you're the Denver Nuggets, this could be your opportunity. Never won an NBA championship before. You do have Jokic. If you put Kevin Durant on that team, are they not the favorites to come out of the West? Durant would be in heaven playing with a guy like Nikola Jokic, with that kind of brain. When it comes to having a basketball brain, they are on the same level, which is a much different level than just about the entire league. He wouldn't enjoy that?"

The Nuggets already have championship aspirations with their current core of Jokic, Murray, and Michael Porter Jr. But MPJ is not Kevin Durant, whose marksmanship and shot-creating abilities would only bolster what Jokic brings to the floor.

Unfortunately, the Nets are nowhere close to trading KD right now. Despite how bad the situation is, he is still under contract for several more years, essentially meaning that Durant is trapped in Brooklyn for the time being.

If the Nets continue to struggle, and the situation fails to resolve, Brooklyn might move closer to entering a Durant trade. When that happens, Denver should be the first to call.

Until then, they'll just have to roll with who they have, which isn't a bad crew at all.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Insider Suggests Monster Blockbuster Trade That Would Send Kevin Durant To The Denver Nuggets
NBA Media

NBA Insider Suggests Monster Blockbuster Trade That Would Send Kevin Durant To The Denver Nuggets

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Gets Real On His Legacy In The NBA: "All That Extra Stuff Is Bulls**t To Me."

By Nico Martinez
Charles Barkley Warns Ben Simmons About Facing The 76ers Next Tuesday: "It's Gonna Be Bad... Philadelphia Don't Mess Around."
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Warns Ben Simmons About Facing The 76ers Next Tuesday: "It's Gonna Be Bad... Philadelphia Don't Mess Around."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Paul Pierce Says Ja Morant Is The Most Exciting Player To Watch In The NBA
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Says Ja Morant Is The Most Exciting Player To Watch In The NBA

By Gautam Varier
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Nearing Completion On The Process For His Return, Could Join The Nets On Sunday

By Nico Martinez
Patrick Beverley Says The OKC Thunder Ball Boy Threatened To Kill Him After Injuring Russell Westbrook In 2013 Playoffs
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Says The OKC Thunder Ball Boy Threatened To Kill Him After Injuring Russell Westbrook In 2013 Playoffs

By Nico Martinez
Former NBA Player Arrested For Attempted Robbery After Ordering Gas Station Clerk To 'Hand Over The Money'
NBA Media

Former NBA Player Arrested For Attempted Robbery After Ordering Gas Station Clerk To Hand Over The Money

By Nico Martinez
Kobe Bryant Called Scottie Pippen The Greatest Defender He Had Ever Seen
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant Called Scottie Pippen The Greatest Defender He Had Ever Seen

By Divij Kulkarni
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Has Reportedly 'Made Progress' On His Return To The Court: "He'll Be Back With This Team And It Will Be In The Relatively Near Future."

By Nico Martinez
Beautiful Kay Adams Flirted With NBA Insider Shams Charania On Live TV: "So When We Have Kids..."
Entertainment

Beautiful Kay Adams Flirted With NBA Insider Shams Charania On Live TV: "So When We Have Kids..."

By Orlando Silva
John Wall
NBA Media

John Wall Explains Why He's One Of The Best Two-Way Point Guards In The NBA: "I Can Really Get 30 Every Night..."

By Nico Martinez
Ben Simmons Fires Back At The Haters Amid Rough Season For Nets: "They Weren’t There When I Was In The Ambulance Getting Taken To The Hospital...”
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Fires Back At The Haters Amid Rough Season For Nets: "They Weren’t There When I Was In The Ambulance Getting Taken To The Hospital...”

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant Explains Why He Requested A Trade From Brooklyn Nets
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Explains Why He Requested A Trade From Brooklyn Nets

By Orlando Silva
Patrick Beverley's Bold Comparison Between Joel Embiid And Shaquille O'Neal
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley's Bold Comparison Between Joel Embiid And Shaquille O'Neal

By Orlando Silva
Draymond Green
NBA Media

Draymond Green Breaks His Silence On Warriors' Early Season Struggles

By Nico Martinez
Steve Kerr's Honest Take On The End Of Golden State Warriors Dynasty
NBA Media

Steve Kerr's Honest Take On The End Of Golden State Warriors Dynasty

By Orlando Silva