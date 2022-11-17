NBA Insider Suggests Monster Blockbuster Trade That Would Send Kevin Durant To The Denver Nuggets

Credit: Fadeaway World

At 6-9 on the year so far, it's fair to say this season has been a little underwhelming for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. It was just a few months ago that they got swept in the first round of the playoffs, and now they are fighting to stay out of the lottery in the East.

It's still pretty early, and Kevin Durant is still currently locked into a multi-year deal, but one has to wonder how much more of this Joe Tsai and Sean Marks can take.

It's why Durant's name has become more frequent in trade rumors over the past few weeks, and also why NBA insider Frank Isola found himself imagining a scenario where Durant teams up with a certain superstar in Denver.

NBA Insider Explores Potential Kevin Durant And Nikola Jokic Duo

Speaking on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Isola raised eyebrows with his latest trade idea, which would pair Durant with 2x MVP Nikola Jokic.

"Is there any way they [Nuggets] could get Kevin Durant? Matching Kevin Durant with Nikola Jokic... I don't know what kind of picks they have, but if you're the Denver Nuggets, this could be your opportunity. Never won an NBA championship before. You do have Jokic. If you put Kevin Durant on that team, are they not the favorites to come out of the West? Durant would be in heaven playing with a guy like Nikola Jokic, with that kind of brain. When it comes to having a basketball brain, they are on the same level, which is a much different level than just about the entire league. He wouldn't enjoy that?"

The Nuggets already have championship aspirations with their current core of Jokic, Murray, and Michael Porter Jr. But MPJ is not Kevin Durant, whose marksmanship and shot-creating abilities would only bolster what Jokic brings to the floor.

Unfortunately, the Nets are nowhere close to trading KD right now. Despite how bad the situation is, he is still under contract for several more years, essentially meaning that Durant is trapped in Brooklyn for the time being.

If the Nets continue to struggle, and the situation fails to resolve, Brooklyn might move closer to entering a Durant trade. When that happens, Denver should be the first to call.

Until then, they'll just have to roll with who they have, which isn't a bad crew at all.

