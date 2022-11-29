Skip to main content

NBA Legend Kevin McHale Explains Why Ime Udoka Scandal Did Not Slow Down The Celtics This Season

Jayson Tatum and Ime Udoka

Just weeks before the start of this season, the Boston Celtics got tangled up in a scandal that threatened to break up their team. The whole situation revolved around head coach Ime Udoka, who was caught in an affair with a female Celtics staff member.

After some deliberation, the Celtics handed down a harsh one-year suspension on Udoka that exiled him for the entirety of this season.

Fast forward to today, and former interim coach Joe Mazzulla has officially gotten the nod permanently as the Cs continue to win games at a league-best 15-4 record.

How is it possible that the Celtics are so good after enduring all they had to endure this past summer? If you ask Kevin McHale, it has to do with the group's chemistry and identity.

"I was like you, I was like 'oh my goodness what a way to start the season. You get to the Finals, next thing you know the season's starting, the coach is out and you're like 'what the hell.' But this team is stronger than any one person. The team honestly is stronger than any one coach. But you don't win championships unless it's your team. Not my team. When it's your team and you take everything personally. You take practices personally, you take losses personally, and you take everything personally that happens because this is your team. And this is the Celtics' team. Joe just happens to be there doing a tremendous job."

It seems like their Finals run last year was just the start of a special era for the Celtics. While this squad had yet to prove they can go all the way, they are on track to do it this year with how good they have looked.

Are The Celtics The Favorite To Win The Title This Year?

With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Cs have a core duo that can contend with the best of the best. Together, they have grown and led the Celtics to a dominating position atop the East standings and there's no telling when they'll slow down.

The season is still young, so there's no telling how far the Celtics can go. If they stay healthy and avoid any mid-season breakdown, you'd be hard-pressed to find any expert in the league who picks against them this spring.

If this team can get better even amid the sudden departure of their coach then there's really nothing they can't accomplish together.


