NBA News: Kyrie Irving Sends An Emotional Message To His Mom Amid Controversies

Kyrie Irving

When it comes to the NBA's most controversial figures, none may be greater than Kyrie Irving. From flat-earth conspiracy theories to broken offseason promises and anti-vaccine beliefs, Irving has made it easy for the basketball community to criticize his every move.

This time, Irving was caught in a scandal involving anti-semitism, and fans have been calling him out all over the internet.

On Sunday, instead of sending a message of hope or encouragement to Nets fans (who have watched their team get off to a 1-5 start), he simply Tweeted yet another cryptic statement -- lifting up his mother who he thanked for hiding him from the world and passing on the knowledge of his ancestors.

Mom, thank you for naming me KYRIE. I am grateful you hid me from the world long enough until I was ready to overstand who I AM. My roots and ancestors lead me back to AFRAKA and I am damn proud to overstand all of the KNOWLEDGE that was left behind for Application.

At this point, it's pointless to try and interpret the meaning behind his tweets. If you just scroll down his timeline, you'll see his page is flooded with these deep-sounding messages.

This is who Kyrie has become at this stage of his career. While he still routinely delivers excellent performances on the court, his entire personality has centered around being a 'free-thinker' who objects to the norms of society.

In the meantime, his Nets continue to suffer with a 1-5 record on the season.

What Can We Expect Next For Kyrie Irving And The Nets?

No matter how you feel about Irving's political, cultural, and spiritual beliefs, it's tough to deny that his outbursts have become a distraction for the team, just like his antics were a distraction for the Cavaliers and Celtics.

"Cavs were winning 20 games when he was the best player. And then, he's like I don't want to play second fiddle to LeBron. Oh, you want to be the man? And then stinks in Boston. And then they get rid of him, and they actually do better without him," said NBA legend Charles Barkley. "And now you see this thing just been a clusterf**k in Brooklyn. So other than that one shot against the Warriors, his resume is spotty, too."

In truth, Kyrie has caused more trouble than he's worth for the Nets so far and that's saying a lot because he's extremely valuable on the basketball court. 

Hopefully, the Nets are able to navigate through all the noise and fight through the inevitable flurry of distractions that will come their way this season.

