NBA Referees Will Give Out Warning Cards To Fans: "After Receiving This Warning, You Verbally Abuse Any Player, Coach, Game Official, Or Spectator... You Will Be Immediately Ejected From The Arena Without Refund."

Credit: Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports

The NBA is a league that is known for its superstars. From LeBron James to Kevin Durant, superstars are the ones who dominate the headlines. But perhaps the most important part of a sport like the NBA is its fans. With the league gaining popularity worldwide, the NBA has become a spectacle, with each arena having its unique atmosphere.

Given how massive these arenas are, it is common to see spectators and players often interacting with each other. From celebrities to common folk, many people show up to these games and make up for an experience like no other.

NBA Referees Will Hand Out Warning Cards Before Ejecting Fans

While there is often a healthy back-and-forth between fans and players, time and again, things turn out to be ugly when fans start heckling players, officials, or even other fans. Although many times we see fans being ejected, it was recently revealed that the referee will hand out warning cards to fans violating the arena's decorum.

The warning goes as follows:

"You are being issued a warning that the comments, gestures, and/or behaviors that you have directed at the players, coaches, game officials, or other spectators constitute excessive verbal abuse."Or behavior that is disruptive or interferes with a game participant or another spectator and are in violation of the NBA Fan Code of Conduct. This is the first and only warning that you will receive."

"If, after receiving this warning, you verbally abuse any player, coach, game official, or spectator, or engage in behavior that is disruptive or interferes with a game participant or another spectator, you will be immediately ejected from the arena without refund."

It will be fascinating to see how the league implements this new rule next season. Given that the league has been strict on crowd control, this new rule will be a second chance for fans.

Given that the number of fan ejections is on the rise of late, these measures might not be enough in hostile environments. Especially come the playoffs, players who are away from their home arena are scrutinized, and hostility among opposing fans is easily visible. How can the NBA improve on this situation?