NBA Scout Gives Hilarious Line About Watching Victor Wembanyama On The Court: "Like Watching Jesus Walk On Water.”

NBA Fans Are In 'Delirium Mode' After Victor Wembanyama Scored 37 Points Against Scoot Henderson: "He Is The Future GOAT."

Never before in NBA history have we seen a prospect like Victor Wembanyama. The 7-footer plays like a guard with insane handles and a perfect touch from deep.

On Thursday, Wemby showed his worth again during a game against the G League Ignite. The 7-foot-4 Frenchman finished with 36 points and 11 rebounds for the night, leading to a flurry of excited fans posting their thoughts online.

The craziest reaction of all, however, came from one NBA scout after the game.

NBA Scout Shocks The Basketball Community By Comparing Victor Wembanyama To Jesus

In an article by Yahoo Sports, the anonymous agent compared watching Wembayama play to watching Jesus walk on water.

(via Yahoo Sports)

Wembanyama followed James’ comments with a second dazzling performance in exhibition play against G League Ignite on Thursday. NBA personnel have salivated over Wembanyama’s potential for some time, but these two games at The Dollar Loan Center somehow exceeded the towering expectations that grow with each step of his size 20.5 Nikes.

“This was like watching Jesus walk on water,” one international scout told Yahoo Sports.

There have been few, true moments when prospects cement themselves atop scouting boards. When their name gets etched in Sharpie, and then you throw away the Sharpie, from then until June — all around the league.

It will be some time before we get to see Wembanyama take the NBA court. After rising the prospect leaderboards in High School, Wemby has developed into a superstar prospect and has the talent to shift the NBA's balance of power for years to come.

We all had high hopes for this week’s Battle Royale in the Las Vegas suburbs between the likely top two picks in the 2023 NBA draft, French big man Victor Wembanyama and G League Elite guard Scoot Henderson. But nothing could have prepared us for the show we got from both players in the first game on Tuesday, and in particular for the breathtaking performance by Wembanyama on Thursday.

Over the two games, Wembanyama scored 73 points, shot 9 of 18 on 3-pointers, drew 28 free throws, blocked nine shots … and, less commented upon, only committed three turnovers. Beyond that, it wasn’t even the statistical accumulation that was so amazing, but the breathtaking way in which he accomplished it.

Whoever lands Wembanyama next year will be poised for success for years to come and it's why we can expect a generational tanking war from the bottom teams this season.

By all accounts, Wemby is going to be an amazing player, and the entire basketball world hinges on where he lands next draft day.

