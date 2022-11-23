NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Clippers Could Make A Run At Hawks Center Clint Capela

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Clippers just can't seem to catch a break this season. Before opening night, many fans and experts had the Clips as the favorites to come out of the West.

But since the start of the season, the Clippers have barely managed to keep their stars on the floor. Kawhi has already missed most of the season, and his return was met with Paul George's absence.

Somehow, the Clippers have been winning games anyways and are now sitting in a good position at 10-7 overall.

To make things even more interesting, some reinforcements could be on the way for this team in the form of a rim-protecting big man.

The Clippers are in the market for additional frontcourt help, with focus perhaps on a backup center to Ivica Zubac, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.



While the Clippers have not been linked to Hawks forward John Collins, several league sources have told Hoops Wire they would not be surprised to see them get involved. They could also make a run at Hawks center Clint Capela, sources said.



Mostly, though, it appears the Clippers are looking for a backup big man that may not cost them much. They are also believed to be willing to surrender point guard John Wall as a part of any trade.



As we relayed here, the Clippers have also discussed a deal to acquire Pacers center Myles Turner. He has been linked to the Lakers as well, but the Clippers may have more to offer.

How Far Can The Clippers Go This Season?

It makes sense to be cautious with the Clippers. Every time this team has been good, they've choked when it mattered most. This season, with questions about Kawhi Leonard (who has not looked himself) and even Paul George, the doubts are still plentiful for this franchise.

But the talent is there to make a serious run, and the Clips have more than enough assets to make a deal that could push them over the edge. One league executive even suggested a deal involving Draymond Green.

“The [LA] Clippers, they have the contracts and the pieces to make that work,” a Western Conference executive told Sean Deveney. “They might be the most realistic team just because they’re all in on this season, and trading for Draymond is like a championship-or-bust kind of thing. The Warriors could get back something like Norman Powell and Marcus Morris for Draymond and another player to fill out the salaries. Could help both teams, really.”

The Clippers are a flawed team, at best, but the West is also as wide open as it's ever been. With no team running away with the conference currently, who is to say the Clippers can't make a claim as the West's top team?

For now, they'll just have to keep waiting for their guys to get right, but every team in the league will be watching the Clippers, especially if they trade for a rebounding, rim-protecting big man like Clint Capela.

This season, for the Hawks, he's averaging 11.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game on 61% shooting.

