Skip to main content

NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Clippers Could Make A Run At Hawks Center Clint Capela

NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Clippers Could Make A Run At Hawks Center Clint Capela

The Los Angeles Clippers just can't seem to catch a break this season. Before opening night, many fans and experts had the Clips as the favorites to come out of the West.

But since the start of the season, the Clippers have barely managed to keep their stars on the floor. Kawhi has already missed most of the season, and his return was met with Paul George's absence.

Somehow, the Clippers have been winning games anyways and are now sitting in a good position at 10-7 overall.

To make things even more interesting, some reinforcements could be on the way for this team in the form of a rim-protecting big man.

(via Hoops Wire)

The Clippers are in the market for additional frontcourt help, with focus perhaps on a backup center to Ivica Zubac, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

While the Clippers have not been linked to Hawks forward John Collins, several league sources have told Hoops Wire they would not be surprised to see them get involved. They could also make a run at Hawks center Clint Capela, sources said.

Mostly, though, it appears the Clippers are looking for a backup big man that may not cost them much. They are also believed to be willing to surrender point guard John Wall as a part of any trade.

As we relayed here, the Clippers have also discussed a deal to acquire Pacers center Myles Turner. He has been linked to the Lakers as well, but the Clippers may have more to offer.

How Far Can The Clippers Go This Season?

It makes sense to be cautious with the Clippers. Every time this team has been good, they've choked when it mattered most. This season, with questions about Kawhi Leonard (who has not looked himself) and even Paul George, the doubts are still plentiful for this franchise.

But the talent is there to make a serious run, and the Clips have more than enough assets to make a deal that could push them over the edge. One league executive even suggested a deal involving Draymond Green.

“The [LA] Clippers, they have the contracts and the pieces to make that work,” a Western Conference executive told Sean Deveney. “They might be the most realistic team just because they’re all in on this season, and trading for Draymond is like a championship-or-bust kind of thing. The Warriors could get back something like Norman Powell and Marcus Morris for Draymond and another player to fill out the salaries. Could help both teams, really.”

The Clippers are a flawed team, at best, but the West is also as wide open as it's ever been. With no team running away with the conference currently, who is to say the Clippers can't make a claim as the West's top team? 

For now, they'll just have to keep waiting for their guys to get right, but every team in the league will be watching the Clippers, especially if they trade for a rebounding, rim-protecting big man like Clint Capela.

This season, for the Hawks, he's averaging 11.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game on 61% shooting.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Clippers Could Make A Run At Hawks Center Clint Capela
NBA Media

NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Clippers Could Make A Run At Hawks Center Clint Capela

By Nico Martinez
The First NBA Thanksgiving Was In 1949: 5 Games, Including A 5 Overtime Thriller
NBA Media

The First NBA Thanksgiving Was In 1949: 5 Games, Including A 5 Overtime Thriller

By Titan Frey
Larsa Pippen Finally Speaks On Marcus Jordan: “I Never Knew Him Or His Family."
Entertainment

Larsa Pippen Finally Speaks On Marcus Jordan: “I Never Knew Him Or His Family."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz Rejected Trading Lauri Markkanen For John Collins
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz Rejected Trading Lauri Markkanen For John Collins

By Orlando Silva
Stephen A. Smith Blasts The Brooklyn Nets After 'Atrocious' Performance Against 76ers
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Blasts The Brooklyn Nets After 'Atrocious' Performance Against 76ers

By Nico Martinez
Kendrick Perkins Takes A Shot At Kawhi Leonard And Calls Him Pajamas While Defending Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Shot At Kawhi Leonard And Calls Him Pajamas While Defending Anthony Davis

By Divij Kulkarni
Stephen Curry Explains How Michael Jordan's Leadership Style Inspired Him
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Explains How Michael Jordan's Leadership Style Inspired Him

By Divij Kulkarni
5 Worst Regular Season Records By Michael Jordan
NBA Media

5 Worst Regular Season Records By Michael Jordan

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Devin Booker
NBA Media

Cuffs The Legend Takes A Major Shot At The Phoenix Suns After Win Over Lakers

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant Hilariously Blasts Heckling Fan In Philadelphia
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Hilariously Blasts Heckling Fan In Philadelphia

By Orlando Silva
Ja Morant
NBA Media

Ja Morant Denies He's Human In Flaming Statement

By Nico Martinez
Wilt Chamberlain Couldn't Fit In A Normal Car So He Bought A $750,000 Race Car That Was Custom Built
NBA Media

Wilt Chamberlain Couldn't Fit In A Normal Car So He Bought A $750,000 Race Car That Was Custom Built

By Divij Kulkarni
"Bismack Biyombo traveled from Phoenix to the Democratic Republic of the Congo" LeBron James And NBA Fans' Funny Reaction To Suns' Center
NBA Media

"Bismack Biyombo Traveled From Phoenix To The Democratic Republic Of The Congo" LeBron James And NBA Fans' Funny Reaction To Suns' Center

By Divij Kulkarni
2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Still On Top, Jayson Tatum Is Rising
NBA

2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Still On Top, Jayson Tatum Is Rising

By Nick Mac
Kobe Bryant's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 282 Players Never Won Against A Game Against The Black Mamba
NBA

Kobe Bryant's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 282 Players Never Won Against A Game Against The Black Mamba

By Nick Mac
10 NBA Players Who Are Most Likely To Score 70 Points
NBA

10 NBA Players Who Are Most Likely To Score 70 Points

By Kyle Daubs