"Nets Adding Ime Udoka To A Locker Room With Kyrie", NBA Fan's Video Becomes Viral

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Brooklyn Nets have just fired coach Steve Nash earlier today, and there's no doubt that this has left a head coaching vacancy in the NBA. The Brooklyn Nets job has its appeal for any aspiring coach, as they have a lot of talent currently on the roster, with the most notable name being superstar Kevin Durant.

The most prominent name that the Brooklyn Nets have been linked to is Ime Udoka, who was suspended by the Boston Celtics during the offseason. Udoka was suspended for having an improper relationship with a Boston Celtics female employee.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It’s been deemed a violation of franchise’s code of conduct.

An NBA fan's video has recently gone viral, featuring the video of a cooking accident where the pot ends up getting lit on fire, with the caption "Nets adding Ime Udoka to a locker room with Kyrie". Obviously, Kyrie Irving has been embroiled in a controversy of his own due to posting a Tweet with a link to an anti-semitic movie. The Tweet is clearly suggesting that there will be locker-room drama for the Brooklyn Nets going forward. Other people posted similar Tweets, and it is clear that a lot of people believe that the Nets will have chemistry troubles.

Obviously, we won't know what the Brooklyn Nets locker room will end up looking like going forward. Though Ime Udoka is the favorite for the Nets position, there has been no official statement made by the franchise yet, and they are likely considering other options as well.

There is no doubt that outside drama can affect the performance. It remains to be seen if that happens in this scenario, but if the Brooklyn Nets are indeed seriously considering the Ime Udoka hire, then it's clear that the front office has no worries about any drama.

The Brooklyn Nets Have Gotten Off To A Slow Start

When we look at the circumstances, it is easy to see why the Brooklyn Nets and Steve Nash parted ways. The team is only 2-5 through 7 games, and Sean Marks recently revealed that Steve Nash told him that the team wasn't responding to him.

"He's an intelligent man, he has great feel, great poise... When we're having these conversations, he's aware of, 'Hey, they’re not responding to me right now' or 'That was not the performance I needed to see out there.' We were open with our dialogue."



It thus made sense for the Brooklyn Nets to try and salvage the situation, and perhaps adding a new coach could invigorate the team. We've seen plenty of times when players responded well after a coaching change.

As of right now though, the Brooklyn Nets are in the middle of a contest with the Chicago Bulls. Hopefully, they are able to win the game and start their new era with a bang.