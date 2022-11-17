Nets Forward Markieff Morris Shoots Down Ben Simmons Report As 'False Story'

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The drama with the Brooklyn Nets might just be a constant source of entertainment for NBA fans that want to indulge in the misfortunes of a franchise that was expected to win the title a year ago today. The team is dealing with 4 individual situations that could be destabilizing for their team.

The team has a new head coach in Jacque Vaughn, Kevin Durant publicly blasted the starting 5 he is in, Kyrie Irving is still away on suspension, and Ben Simmons has regressed from being an All-Star point guard to a backup center. That's a lot for one franchise to deal with, but the Simmons situation is making teammates come out and refute articles.

Markieff Morris disproved an article by The Athletic that claimed Morris spoke to Simmons and motivated him during the Nets' players-only meeting.

This can't be taken as Morris claiming he has no relationship with Simmons or that they don't communicate but that they haven't communicated on this one topic, while verified media is claiming they have. Sources are often hard to verify and it seems the usually very reliable organization like The Athletic might have to re-check their source for this story.

Ben Simmons And His Sudden Regression

Even if Morris didn't speak to Simmons, that doesn't mean that this issue isn't negatively affecting the team. While Simmons is a versatile player, he should not be the backup big behind Nicholas Claxton. Something has to be done to make Simmons play either as a forward or go back to being a PG.

It seems getting Simmons back on the right track is a long-term project that the Nets can't rectify right now. They need to work on his offensive abilities while slowly trusting him to produce at the level everyone has seen him do before. This also includes mental health guidance that can allow Simmons to overcome whatever is blocking his aggression on the court.

Sadly, that creates other issues with the viability of the team as a championship contender and whether it is time to trade the disgruntled Kevin Durant and recoup assets for the team.

