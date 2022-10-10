Skip to main content

New Los Angeles Laker Dennis Schroder Checks Out His Locker And Gets Some Shots Up In Viral Video: "That's Tough, Right Next To Westbrook..."

Dennis Schroder

When Dennis Schroder first left the Lakers in 2021, nobody imagined he would ever return. But now, just a season removed from his first stint in Los Angeles, Schroder is back with the Purple and Gold and is getting acclimated to his new (yet familiar) surroundings. 

In a viral video, it shows Schroder's return to Crypto.com arena and followed him as he checked out his locker and got some shots up for his first time back in Los Angeles.

Schroder seemed genuinely excited about his return to L.A., and he should be. While he won't be playing a large role for the team, he will provide a valuable spark off the bench and will help space the floor as a scorer/shooter.

Dennis Schroder Will Be An Important Player For The Lakers This Season

Alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, Schroder could really thrive in the backcourt and it seems the entire organization is thrilled about having him back.

Many fans are excited to have Dennis Schroder back, and he will bring a much-needed boost to the team on both sides of the ball. Rob Pelinka has already stated that he will give the team an "on-ball defensive presence" and noted that the team is "excited" for Dennis Schroder to come to training camp.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Dennis back to the Lakers," Pelinka said in a joint statement. "Not only do Dennis and Coach Ham share a player-coach history together, but they also reflect one another’s mentality of toughness with an extremely competitive edge. Dennis will add both depth and an on-ball defensive presence to our core at the guard position. He is also a proven scorer and playmaker. We are really excited for Dennis to get to camp and get back to work in L.A. after his highly successful run with his national team this offseason."

This season, the Lakers will be fighting for more than just wins. They will be fighting for respect and relevancy in the West after back-to-back failed campaigns.

And with LeBron James closer than ever to turning 40, the Purple and Gold are running out of time to capitalize on his talents.

Unfortunately, Rob Pelinka had trouble changing and improving the roster from a year ago, but there is still some hope in what they can do together if they all stay healthy.

