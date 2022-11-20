Nick Wright Calls Out Kevin Durant For Giving 'Ludicrous Reasons' For His Trade Request

Credit: Cary Edmondson/USA Today Sports

Kevin Durant has been in an odd place over the past year, his future has looked anything but stable during that time. The Brooklyn Nets have been in turmoil since James Harden was traded away, with Kyrie Irving involved in many controversies, Steve Nash getting fired, and Ben Simmons being unable to produce anything resembling quality basketball.

In all of this, KD dropped the bombshell that threw them off perhaps the most. During the offseason, he requested a trade from the organization. When asked to reconcile instead, Durant demanded that Sean Marks and Steve Nash be let go. And when that didn't happen either, he finally came back to the team and played anyway. In a recent tell-all interview, he revealed his reasons for making the request.

"It wasn’t difficult at all to request a trade because it was about ball," Durant told B/R. "I went to them and was like, ‘Yo, I don't like how we are preparing. I don't like shootarounds. I like practices. I need more. I want to work on more s--t. Hold me accountable. Get on my a** in film if that's going to help you get on everybody else’s head. I want to do more closeouts. I want to work on more shell drills at practice.’

This was part of Durant's tirade and it seemed to be about the team's failure to practice properly. Well, it seems not everyone bought what Durant had to say.

Nick Wright Sounded Off On Kevin Durant's Reason For Requesting A Trade

KD's tell-all interview and comments on his team drew mixed responses from fans of the league. And now analyst Nick Wright has spoken in particular about his reason for not practicing enough,

"The other thing that I thought was, to be totally honest, ridiculous was him stating that he asked for a trade because they didn't practice enough. First of all, that is a ludicrous reason to ask for a trade.

"Second of all, you're Kevin Durant! If you want to practice more you can call practice. And it's not like they were other stars on the team, no they weren't. James Harden got traded and Kyrie (Irving) wasn't there.

"So, they're not doing what you want at practice because they're deferring to Patty Mills? No. The idea that the reason that he wanted out had nothing to do with Kyrie, had nothing to do with the organizational upheaval, had to do with they weren't practicing enough, I just don't buy it. I flatly just don't buy it."

A lot was going wrong with the Nets, so Wright's reasoning for not believing in what Durant has to say is pretty solid. But knowing what a pure baller KD is, it's also equally plausible that the reason was exactly this basic. We'll never truly know, so it's best to take Durant's word for it.

