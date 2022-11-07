Nick Young Believes If Steve Nash Was In Steve Kerr's Place He Would Win A Ring With The Warriors Too

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Brooklyn Nets entered a new era when they signed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2016. Well, at least that's what everyone thought before all the drama took over the organization. Since then, the Nets have been in the headlines but for all the wrong reasons.

Be it Kyrie Irving's shenanigans, KD asking for a trade, or Steve Nash losing control of the team. All those events have led to the Nets going from championship favorites to a team that everyone trolls on a regular basis. Following the firing of Steve Nash, those trolls have only gotten louder.

Many believe that Nash was never a good choice to coach a team that featured multiple superstars on the roster. But is it really Nash's fault? Sure, he should have at least led the team to an NBA Finals appearance. However, amidst all the drama that has happened over the last couple of years, we really can't blame him.

Former NBA Champion Shows Faith In Steve Nash

Since Nash's sacking, many have provided different analyses of his time with the team. Former NBA player and 2018 NBA champion Nick Young recently revealed that Nash was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. Young believes if Nash had been the head coach of the Warriors instead of Steve Kerr, he could have won at least a ring for the franchise.

"I think if you put Steve Nash in Steve Kerr's spot. I think he still get a ring. I think he got on a team where KD and Kyrie is in a situation where they're trying to find themselves mentally too off the court more than on the court."

Young supported his claims by mentioning the fact that both Durant and Irving are trying to find themselves off the court. It has obviously impacted how they have performed on the court as well.

So if the two best players on a team aren't at their best both mentally and physically, expecting a coach to get them to the NBA Finals may sound a bit hard. At the end of the day, Nash's tenure with the Nets will be remembered more for the drama that took place within the organization than for the level of basketball they played.

