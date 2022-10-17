No. 1 Overall Pick Paolo Banchero Signs A Deal With Nike's Jordan Brand

Being the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft comes with a lot of expectations. Players drafted first are expected to develop into stars and franchise cornerstones. There are always those that don't pan out, and they get called busts and other worse things, but there is a sizeable advantage that comes from being drafted so high, even before entering the NBA.

The only players given this privilege are the best prospects in each NBA draft, which means that the hype surrounding them is massive. The deals they are allowed to sign are a lot higher than a lot of their draft mates, and the publicity that comes from this massive vote of confidence is also huge. This means that even if No. 1 overall picks don't become stars, they have the opportunity to make some serious money right off the bat.

Paolo Banchero was chosen by the Orlando Magic in 2022 with the first pick, and he has already made a lot of news within the NBA. His beef with Dejounte Murray was an interesting saga in the offseason. And with Banchero gaining a lot of notoriety, he has earned himself something even better.

Paolo Banchero Signs With Nike's Jordan Brand

Michael Jordan's brand within Nike has signed some really exciting young players in recent times. Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Zion Williamson, arguably the 3 greatest young players in the league, are all signed with Jordan. And now Banchero has become the latest to join their ranks.

"BREAKING: #1 draft pick Paolo Banchero has signed with Jordan Brand. The shoe deal is set to make @Pp_doesit a future face of the company, as Michael Jordan’s brand continues into its 25th year and beyond."

Banchero also explained how Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson were instrumental in helping him decide to sign with Jordan.

“We had good conversations and everything they said played a part in me eventually making a decision. [What stood out was] them saying, regardless of how much money they’re paying, they’re always going to take care of you. Anything you need, on the court, off the court, they’re going to try their best to make it happen for you and look out for you.”

This is a huge win for Banchero, with it being clear that big things are expected from the newest Magic recruit. It's also great for the Jordan brand, which adds to their list of extremely promising young superstars. Banchero is clearly making waves before even playing in the NBA, and the future looks very bright for the young man.