Skip to main content

OKC Thunder Disrespected Shai Gilgeous-Alexander By Asking His Girlfriend To Kiss Her Best Friend On The Kiss Cam

OKC Thunder Disrespected Shai Gilgeous-Alexander By Asking His Girlfriend To Kiss Her Best Friend On The Kiss Cam

The Oklahoma City Thunder enjoyed a great time as being one of the best teams in the NBA during the era of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. Following the departure of KD and Russ, many believed that the organization would be rebuilding for several years.

But thanks to some smart trades, OKC Thunder are on pace to quickly enter out of that rebuilding phase. The majority of the credit for it goes to the rise of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Over the last two seasons, Shai showed signs of potentially being a superstar for the team, but his growth was stunted due to injuries.

Now, in the 2022-23 NBA season, the OKC guard is finally taking the leap and is playing the best basketball of his career. Although the Thunder still have a 7-11 record, things are certainly looking bright for the franchise.

Did OKC Unintentionally Disrespect Their Franchise Player?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is certainly the player to build around for OKC over the next few years. If they can get him enough help, Shai has the talent to at least make them a consistent playoff team. Unless they somehow manage to sabotage it by tanking.

But in their recent game against the Denver Nuggets, the Thunder may have unknowingly disrespected their franchise player.

The girl on the Kiss Cam is none other than Hailey Summers. If you aren't aware, she's currently the girlfriend of Gilgeous-Alexander. And the person that she's sitting with is her best friend.

Did the Thunder... not know... this was their FRANCHISE PLAYER'S girlfriend?!

If the Thunder were unaware of the fact that Summers is Shai's girlfriend, then it's fine. But if they knowingly put her on the Kiss Cam, things could take an awkward turn between Shai and OKC.

However, at the end of the day, it could just be a little prank played on the 24-year-old. He may not even think a lot about this blooper or prank. For now, he is averaging 31.1 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 6.3 APG. The Thunder will certainly want to see more of the same from him in order to qualify for the playoffs this season. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James And Kyle Kuzma React To Their Doppelgangers At 2022 FIFA World Cup
NBA Media

LeBron James And Kyle Kuzma React To Their Doppelgangers At 2022 FIFA World Cup

By Nico Martinez
Patrick Beverley
NBA Media

Draymond Green Says Patrick Beverley's 3-Game Suspension Is 'A Bit Excessive' For Shoving Deandre Ayton

By Nico Martinez
Stephen Curry Teases Warriors Fans About Playing For The Charlotte Hornets In The Future
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Teases Warriors Fans About Playing For The Charlotte Hornets In The Future

By Orlando Silva
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The San Antonio Spurs: Is LeBron James Ready?
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The San Antonio Spurs: Is LeBron James Ready?

By Aaron Abhishek
Kevin Love Makes Bold Comparison Between Current Cleveland Cavaliers And The 2016 Team
NBA Media

Kevin Love Makes Bold Comparison Between Current Cleveland Cavaliers And The 2016 Team

By Orlando Silva
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Adrian Wojnarowski Drops Truth Bomb On Anthony Davis Amid Dominant Stretch For The Lakers: "This Is The All-World Player That The Lakers Traded For..."

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant Reveals Ben Simmons Yelled At Him For Not Dunking A Basketball
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Reveals Ben Simmons Yelled At Him For Not Dunking A Basketball

By Orlando Silva
Yuta Wantanabe
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Says Yuta Wantanabe Is The Best Shooter In The NBA

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Admits He's One Of The Cousins That 'Takes A Walk On Thanksgiving'

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant Takes Hilarious Shot At Kendrick Perkins In Thanksgiving Day Tweet
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Takes Hilarious Shot At Kendrick Perkins After He Says He's Eating 6 Plates Of Thanksgiving Dinner

By Nico Martinez
Andre Iguodala Savagely Destroys Mikal Bridges On Instagram After Being Call 'Oldhead'
NBA Media

Andre Iguodala Savagely Destroys Mikal Bridges On Instagram After Being Call 'Oldhead'

By Orlando Silva
Patrick Beverley Has Been Suspended For 3 Games After Shoving Deandre Ayton
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Has Been Suspended For 3 Games After Shoving Deandre Ayton

By Orlando Silva
Shaquille O'Neal Once Peed In The Shoes Of A Phoenix Suns Teammate
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Once Peed In The Shoes Of A Phoenix Suns Teammate

By Aikansh Chaudhary
OKC Thunder Disrespected Shai Gilgeous-Alexander By Asking His Girlfriend To Kiss Her Best Friend On The Kiss Cam
NBA Media

OKC Thunder Disrespected Shai Gilgeous-Alexander By Asking His Girlfriend To Kiss Her Best Friend On The Kiss Cam

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Stephon Marbury Shows Support To Kyrie Irving With Denzel Washington's Legendary Quote
NBA Media

Stephon Marbury Shows Support To Kyrie Irving With Denzel Washington's Legendary Quote

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Former Spurs Psychologist Makes Final Decision On Lawsuit Against Josh Primo And The Spurs
NBA Media

Former Spurs Psychologist Makes Final Decision On Lawsuit Against Josh Primo And The Spurs

By Aaron Abhishek