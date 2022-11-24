OKC Thunder Disrespects Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After They Ask His Girlfriend To Kiss Her Best Friend On The Kiss Cam

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Oklahoma City Thunder enjoyed a great time as being one of the best teams in the NBA during the era of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. Following the departure of KD and Russ, many believed that the organization would be rebuilding for several years.

But thanks to some smart trades, OKC Thunder are on pace to quickly enter out of that rebuilding phase. The majority of the credit for it goes to the rise of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Over the last two seasons, Shai showed signs of potentially being a superstar for the team, but his growth was stunted due to injuries.

Now, in the 2022-23 NBA season, the OKC guard is finally taking the leap and is playing the best basketball of his career. Although the Thunder still have a 7-11 record, things are certainly looking bright for the franchise.

Did OKC Unintentionally Disrespect Their Franchise Player?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is certainly the player to build around for OKC over the next few years. If they can get him enough help, Shai has the talent to at least make them a consistent playoff team. Unless they somehow manage to sabotage it by tanking.

But in their recent game against the Denver Nuggets, the Thunder may have unknowingly disrespected their franchise player.

The girl on the Kiss Cam is none other than Hailey Summers. If you aren't aware, she's currently the girlfriend of Gilgeous-Alexander. And the person that she's sitting with is her best friend.

Did the Thunder... not know... this was their FRANCHISE PLAYER'S girlfriend?!

If the Thunder were unaware of the fact that Summers is Shai's girlfriend, then it's fine. But if they knowingly put her on the Kiss Cam, things could take an awkward turn between Shai and OKC.

However, at the end of the day, it could just be a little prank played on the 24-year-old. He may not even think a lot about this blooper or prank. For now, he is averaging 31.1 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 6.3 APG. The Thunder will certainly want to see more of the same from him in order to qualify for the playoffs this season.

