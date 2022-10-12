Patrick Beverley Believes Joel Embiid Is The Most Dominant Player In The NBA: "You Gotta Send The Whole Thing At Him."

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid is the face of the Philadelphia 76ers, and many view him as a top-2, if not the best center in the league. Embiid is an elite rim protector and a fantastic post-scorer. On top of that, he has a good shooting touch, capable of scoring from the midrange area and from the 3PT range. This past season, Joel Embiid averaged 30.6 PPG, 11.7 RPG, and 4.2 APG, while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc.

Last season, Joel Embiid was absolutely unstoppable, most notably winning the scoring title. There is no doubt that he commands the respect of his peers, and Lakers guard Patrick Beverley called him the "most dominant" player in the league on a recent episode of his podcast.

He's the most dominant player... Monster. No discredit to Jokic... You gotta send the whole thing at him. Everything.

There is no doubt that it is hard for even the best defensive centers to guard Joel Embiid one-on-one. Embiid is definitely a special talent when it comes to scoring, and to be a three-level scorer at his size takes a lot of hard work and skill development. Hopefully, we see Joel Embiid have a productive year, and perhaps he will even end up winning his first MVP award.

The Philadelphia 76ers Could Be A Contender Next Year

The front office of the Philadelphia 76ers franchise has built a solid squad around Joel Embiid. James Harden is an experienced veteran star who is a solid scorer and elite playmaker, while Tyrese Maxey looks to be the rising star combo guard on the roster. They also have solid role players on the roster such as Tobias Harris and P. J. Tucker. In fact, NBA analyst Zach Lowe previously claimed that this is "the best team on paper" during the Joel Embiid era of the 76ers franchise.

"I love what the Sixers have done in the offseason... Love PJ Tucker move, love the Danuel House move, love the De'Anthony Melton trade. These are the absolute perfect kind of guys to put around the most unstoppable Pick and Roll combination in the entire NBA of James Harden and Joel Embiid. And if those guys are healthy and if Harden is in shape and if he doesn't shrink from the moment in elimination games like we've seen him do time and again, including the very last one we saw against Miami, this team on paper absolutely has a chance to win the east and win the championship, they're that good, they're that deep, they're that versatile."



"It's the best team on paper of the Joel Embiid era right there with the Jimmy Butler team that almost beat the Raptors and had a chance to win the title... they've done all they can do with the resources they have to build a team around Harden and Embiid."

The Philadelphia 76ers have not been able to get past the second round during Joel Embiid's tenure thus far, despite the star's individual excellence. Hopefully, that changes next year.

There's no doubt that the Philadelphia 76ers have the talent to get far in the Eastern Conference next year. Hopefully, they are able to do so, and perhaps we'll even see them reach the NBA Finals.