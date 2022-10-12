Skip to main content

Patrick Beverley Believes Joel Embiid Is The Most Dominant Player In The NBA: "You Gotta Send The Whole Thing At Him."

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Philadelphia 76ers GM Daryl Morey Believes Joel Embiid Is 'The Most Skilled Big Man' He's Ever Seen

Joel Embiid is the face of the Philadelphia 76ers, and many view him as a top-2, if not the best center in the league. Embiid is an elite rim protector and a fantastic post-scorer. On top of that, he has a good shooting touch, capable of scoring from the midrange area and from the 3PT range. This past season, Joel Embiid averaged 30.6 PPG, 11.7 RPG, and 4.2 APG, while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc.

Last season, Joel Embiid was absolutely unstoppable, most notably winning the scoring title. There is no doubt that he commands the respect of his peers, and Lakers guard Patrick Beverley called him the "most dominant" player in the league on a recent episode of his podcast.

He's the most dominant player... Monster. No discredit to Jokic... You gotta send the whole thing at him. Everything.

There is no doubt that it is hard for even the best defensive centers to guard Joel Embiid one-on-one. Embiid is definitely a special talent when it comes to scoring, and to be a three-level scorer at his size takes a lot of hard work and skill development. Hopefully, we see Joel Embiid have a productive year, and perhaps he will even end up winning his first MVP award.

The Philadelphia 76ers Could Be A Contender Next Year

The front office of the Philadelphia 76ers franchise has built a solid squad around Joel Embiid. James Harden is an experienced veteran star who is a solid scorer and elite playmaker, while Tyrese Maxey looks to be the rising star combo guard on the roster. They also have solid role players on the roster such as Tobias Harris and P. J. Tucker. In fact, NBA analyst Zach Lowe previously claimed that this is "the best team on paper" during the Joel Embiid era of the 76ers franchise.

"I love what the Sixers have done in the offseason... Love PJ Tucker move, love the Danuel House move, love the De'Anthony Melton trade. These are the absolute perfect kind of guys to put around the most unstoppable Pick and Roll combination in the entire NBA of James Harden and Joel Embiid. And if those guys are healthy and if Harden is in shape and if he doesn't shrink from the moment in elimination games like we've seen him do time and again, including the very last one we saw against Miami, this team on paper absolutely has a chance to win the east and win the championship, they're that good, they're that deep, they're that versatile."

"It's the best team on paper of the Joel Embiid era right there with the Jimmy Butler team that almost beat the Raptors and had a chance to win the title... they've done all they can do with the resources they have to build a team around Harden and Embiid."

The Philadelphia 76ers have not been able to get past the second round during Joel Embiid's tenure thus far, despite the star's individual excellence. Hopefully, that changes next year.

There's no doubt that the Philadelphia 76ers have the talent to get far in the Eastern Conference next year. Hopefully, they are able to do so, and perhaps we'll even see them reach the NBA Finals.

YOU MAY LIKE

Philadelphia 76ers GM Daryl Morey Believes Joel Embiid Is 'The Most Skilled Big Man' He's Ever Seen
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Believes Joel Embiid Is The Most Dominant Player In The NBA: "You Gotta Send The Whole Thing At Him."

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans React To Zion Williamson's Dominant Return After 514-Day Absence: "Zion About To Remind The League Who He Is"
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Teases New Additions To His Game: "They're Gonna See That My Game Has Evolved. I'm Gonna Show The World Things That I've Had In My Arsenal That I Didn't Show Before."

By Lee Tran
LeBron James' The Shop Will Not Air Episode Featuring Kanye West After Controversial Remarks By The Rapper
NBA Media

LeBron James' The Shop Will Not Air Episode Featuring Kanye West After Controversial Remarks By The Rapper

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Marcus Smart Reacts To Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole: "As A Leader, You Don't Do That... You've Gotta Know When To Cool Off And Back Down."
NBA Media

Marcus Smart Reacts To Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole: "As A Leader, You Don't Do That... You've Gotta Know When To Cool Off And Back Down."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Draymond Green Has Reportedly Lost The 'Trust And Respect' Of His Teammates After Punching Jordan Poole
NBA Media

NBA Executive Says Warriors Are Not Looking To Trade Draymond Green Currently: "He's A Tough Guy To Trade... They're Not Out There Pushing To Move Him Right Now."

By Lee Tran
Stephen Jackson Rips Into Steve Nash For Poor Coaching Last Season: "Anybody Who Watched The Game Last Year Knew That Steve Nash Did A Terrible Job"
NBA Media

Stephen Jackson Rips Into Steve Nash For Poor Coaching Last Season: "Anybody Who Watched The Game Last Year Knew That Steve Nash Did A Terrible Job"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kevin Garnett Doesn't Understand How Kevin Durant Stayed In Brooklyn: "That Man Has Controlled His Movement"
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Doesn't Understand How Kevin Durant Stayed In Brooklyn: "That Man Has Controlled His Movement"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Coach K Once Revealed He Was The First Coach To Ask Kobe Bryant To Take More Shots During Team USA Practice: "Can You Please Shoot The Freaking Ball?"
NBA Media

Coach K Once Revealed He Was The First Coach To Ask Kobe Bryant To Take More Shots During Team USA Practice: "Can You Please Shoot The Freaking Ball?"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
lakers free agents
NBA

5 Best Free Agents For The Los Angeles Lakers Right Now

By Lee Tran
draymond green players
NBA Media

NBA Insiders Reveal Warriors Players Will Decide When It's Okay For Draymond Green To Come Back To The Team: "It's Really Gonna Be Up To The Players On When Draymond Returns, And How Much He's Around."

By Lee Tran
Kevin Garnett Says Damian Lillard Should Go To Denver To Team Up With Nikola Jokic: "I Wanna See Them Run The Pick-And-Roll From The Top Of The Key"
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Says Damian Lillard Should Go To Denver To Team Up With Nikola Jokic: "I Wanna See Them Run The Pick-And-Roll From The Top Of The Key"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Steve Kerr Reveals How Stephen Curry Helped The Warriors After The Draymond Green Incident With Jordan Poole
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Reveals How Stephen Curry Helped The Warriors After The Draymond Green Incident With Jordan Poole

By Gautam Varier
Dwyane Wade On The Debate Between The 1992 Dream Team vs. 2008 Redeem Team And 2012 Team USA: "They Got Michael Jordan. Well, They Had Kevin Durant, But We Had Kobe."
NBA Media

Dwyane Wade On The Debate Between The 1992 Dream Team vs. 2008 Redeem Team And 2012 Team USA: "They Got Michael Jordan. Well, They Had Kevin Durant, But We Had Kobe."

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Reveals His Ideal Amount Of Playing Time Next Season: "48 Minutes."

By Lee Tran
Carmelo Anthony
NBA Media

Carmelo Anthony's Trainer Thinks Forward Could Help Many Teams Next Season: "Melo Is Ready, He's Been Ready..."

By Lee Tran
dame duos
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Wants To See Damian Lillard Playing With Anthony Davis Or Nikola Jokic: "I Wanna See Him With Jokic, And They Running The Pick And Roll From Top Of The Key."

By Orlando Silva