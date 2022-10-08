Skip to main content

Patrick Beverley Claims Marcus Smart Winning The DPOY Made Him 'Pissed The F**k Off'

Los Angeles Lakers newest addition, Patrick Beverley, is perhaps one of the most polarizing players in the NBA. Often the loudest player on the court, Beverley is known for his incredible tenacity and his defensive skills. A 6'1" guard, Beverley, might have a small frame, but he makes it up with his agility and his grit.

Although he might be playing for the Lakers now, he made his name with cross-town rivals the Los Angeles Clippers. A mainstay with the Clippers, Beverley made headlines because of his incredible defense and underrated three-point shooting. Given that the Lakers dearly missed some defense, especially in the guard position, and were a below-average three-point shooting team, Beverley seems like the player well-suited for the Lakers.

Patrick Beverley Vents Off Frustration After Missing Out On DPOY Trophy To Marcus Smart

The DPOY trophy has traditionally been awarded to forwards and centers. But after many years, the trophy was awarded to a guard as Boston Celtics' star guard Marcus Smart won the award.

Lakers' Patrick Beverley, though, was frustrated. In a recent appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, Beverley revealed the reason behind his frustration.

“Part of me was pissed the f— off, Dray... I ain’t gonna lie, bro. I’d be a fool not to sit — from a competitor’s standpoint — I’d be a cap sitting on here telling you I wasn’t pissed off when that happened."

"I’m happy a guard got it, but damn, I’ve been sitting right here. I’ve been sitting right here for years.’ But I respect it. A guard got it... So now, I’m like, ‘Okay, what do I have to do now?’”

Last season, Beverley played a crucial role in the Minnesota Timberwolves run to the playoffs. This season, the guard will play alongside superstars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

If Beverley can become a defensive anchor for the Lakers for the upcoming season, he might have a chance to win a DPOY trophy of his own. Can Beverley and the Lakers have a successful 2022-23 season?

