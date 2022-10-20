Skip to main content

Patrick Beverley Had A Funny Response When Asked What He Enjoyed About Lakers-Clippers Battles: "Winning Most Of Them."

beverley lakers

Patrick Beverley is one of the Los Angeles Lakers' best players this season, being acquired in a summer trade that sent Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz. There's no doubt that this was a good move for the Lakers, as their perimeter defense has gotten better with his addition.

The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Los Angeles Clippers this evening, in a cross-town rivalry matchup. Patrick Beverley was notably a member of the Clippers in the past. Ahead of tonight's game, Patrick Beverley was asked about what he liked most about Lakers-Clippers battles in the past. Beverley offered a funny but honest response, claiming that he enjoyed "winning most" of his games against the Lakers.

Patrick Beverley on what he’s enjoyed most in his Lakers-Clippers battles through the years: “Winning most of them.”

Patrick Beverley had a 7-3 record with the Clippers against the Lakers, and obviously, we can see that the Clippers have won a lot of those cross-town rivalry games against the Lakers during Beverley's tenure with the team.

Hopefully, we see Patrick Beverley lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a win against the Los Angeles Clippers this evening and start building a similar winning record against the Clippers with his new team. The Clippers are viewed as a contending team, and things definitely won't be easy for the Lakers.

Patrick Beverley Brings Leadership And Defense To The Lakers

The key thing that Patrick Beverley brings to the Los Angeles Lakers is his defense, but also he brings some intangibles to the team as well. In fact, Rob Pelinka previously claimed that the team was excited about the addition of Beverley's "toughness and competitive spirit" to the roster.

Pelinka: “We are thrilled to add Patrick Beverley’s toughness and competitive spirit to our team. We’re confident that Patrick’s ‘3-and-D’ style will fit in nicely with the other pieces of our roster and align perfectly with Coach Ham’s philosophy of hard work and smart play.”

Though the Los Angeles Lakers lost their season opener against the Golden State Warriors, they still have some potential as a solid playoff team in the Western Conference.

Hopefully, we see Patrick Beverley help the Los Angeles Lakers make it back to the playoffs. The team's roster construction is definitely an issue currently due to the team's lack of shooting, but perhaps we will see the Lakers make an in-season trade that will get them the pieces to be more competitive.

