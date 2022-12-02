Patrick Beverley Hung Out In Phoenix And Didn't Have Any Problems When Suns Players Saw Him

Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Patrick Beverley just returned after serving a 3-game suspension for pushing Deandre Ayton after Ayton stood over Austin Reaves and taunted the sophomore. PatBev was being a protective teammate and served his sentence on the sidelines.

Beverley has alleged on his podcast that he continued to hang out in Phoenix. Despite the animosity, the Suns showed on the court, they allegedly had 'no smoke' for Beverley

"I went out in Phoenix. I've seen Phoenix Suns. They didn’t say anything to me… I went out, we stayed over there 3 nights in Phoenix. I bumped into several Suns players. No smoke, so people can say what they want to say on TV."

The reputation of the Suns as a 'tough team' has always been questioned, given their playoff failures in the last 2 years. Blowing 2-0 series leads in consecutive years can't feel nice and is often attributed to mental weakness within the team. PatBev is reiterating the image of the Suns as a 'soft' team.

Does Being 'Soft' In The NBA Matter?

Did Beverley expect professional NBA players to jump him on the streets of Phoenix for a shove during a game? Professionals in general shouldn't do that. These are men that get paid millions to play basketball, they are definitely not concerned enough about one on-court push to jeopardize their careers by confronting an opposing player on the streets.

The Suns can't overcome the times when they have been 'soft' on the court, with Game 7 against the Dallas Mavericks an example that will probably always be brought up when talking about these Suns.

They have had a great start to the season, which involved them overcoming a 22-point deficit to beat the very same Mavericks they lost in the Playoffs too. All the narratives change after the playoffs, but the Suns will have to be patient up until they get a chance to prove everyone wrong.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.