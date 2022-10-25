Patrick Beverley Is Not Frustrated Despite The Lakers' 0-3 Start: "I’m Not Frustrated. I’m Living The Dream."

Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Beverley's time with the Los Angeles Lakers hasn't gotten off to a great start, to say the least. Beverley was the most notable acquisition for the Lakers this offseason as they looked for a return to the postseason but if early indications are anything to go by, it looks like they are set for another miserable campaign.

The Lakers are at the bottom of the Western Conference after starting the season 0-3 and their offense has been absolutely terrible, as the team has no shooters. They continue to jack up shots from beyond the arc though, which would explain why their offensive metrics are so bad. One area where the Lakers have been exceptional though is their defense, which is really what Beverley was brought in for.

Patrick Beverley Is Not Frustrated Despite The Lakers' 0-3 Start

They have the second-best defensive rating in the league, with only the Bucks being ahead of them and while Beverley isn't the only reason for that, he has certainly played a part. His efforts on that end somewhat get negated by how terrible he has been on the offensive end. While Westbrook is getting blasted from all corners, Beverley is quietly averaging 5 points per game on 20% shooting from the field and 21.4% from 3. It is easy to see why the Lakers are 0-3 when that is the kind of production they're getting from the guard spots but Beverley isn't feeling too down despite this start to the season.

via Lakers Nation:

“Nah, I’m not frustrated. I’m living the dream,” the 34-year-old Lakers guard said. “I get to wake up every day and come talk to you guys on camera. Every day above six feet of the dirt. I’m living the dream.”

That is one way to look at things when you're struggling but the fact of the matter is that they need to start getting some wins or else this kind of talk won't cut it. Beverley probably knows that deep down too, but he has got to put a positive spin on things in this situation, which is what he is trying to do.

Despite this woeful start, the Lakers aren't going to be making any changes for now. They are going to wait till Thanksgiving, which is when Dennis Schroder is set to return and they will then resume trade talks with the Jazz and the Pacers. It might be a bit too late by that point to salvage the season though, but that is the way the Lakers are going about it.