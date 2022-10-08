Skip to main content

Patrick Beverley On Russell Westbrook Showing Up For His Introductory Press Conference: "It Felt Like A Homie That I Didn't Know I Had"

Patrick Beverley On Russell Westbrook Showing Up For His Introductory Press Conference: "It Felt Like A Homie That I Didn't Know I Had"

When the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Patrick Beverley, all eyes were on Russell Westbrook. Beverley and Westbrook had clashed numerous times in the past, but in what has been a major surprise, the two have gotten along surprisingly well.

Beverley even went as far as calling Westbrook his best friend on the team and he has also come to the defense of his new teammate on social media a couple of times. It almost seems as if the two never had a beef, to begin with, and it is great to see them on good terms now.

Patrick Beverley On Russell Westbrook Showing Up For His Introductory Press Conference

The first sign that things were just fine between these two was when Westbrook showed up for Beverley's introductory press conference with the team. The two of them even shared a hug and Beverley was asked what Russ showing up meant to him, during his recent appearance on the Draymond Green Show.

(starts at 46:05 mark):

"When Russ came through like that bro like when he came through like that, it felt like a homie that I didn't know I had... It was like a friend that I didn't even know I had."

It was a great gesture, no doubt, and it probably laid the foundations for where their relationship is at present. Say what you want about Russ, but he was present for Beverley and also for new head coach Darvin Ham's press conference, which showed just how committed he is to making it work with the Lakers this season.

Ham has also been singing Westbrook's praises ever since he got to LA, and expressed his support for Russ after his showing in their first preseason game. His former teammate Bradley Beal also came to his defense recently, as he called Westbrook an amazing teammate and that he enjoyed playing with him on the Wizards. Russ does seem to be getting a lot of love nowadays, after all the criticism that has come his way over the last year.

As for Beverley, he has settled in well with his new team and stated recently that the priority for the Lakers is to build a brotherhood. The team did look a bit disjointed last season, which was to be expected after they struggled so much, and they need to be more together this time around if they are to have a successful season.

YOU MAY LIKE

Redeem Team Coach Mike Krzyzewski Says It Was A Jealous-Free Zone Between Kobe Bryant And The Rest Of The Team: "It's Not Just That Kobe Made Them Better, They Made Kobe Better."
NBA Media

Redeem Team Coach Mike Krzyzewski Says It Was A Jealous-Free Zone Between Kobe Bryant And The Rest Of The Team: "It's Not Just That Kobe Made Them Better, They Made Kobe Better."

By Divij Kulkarni
John Hollinger Calls Victor Wembanyama A 'Unicorn Among Unicorns': "The Unholy Melding Of The Best Traits Of Ralph Sampson, Kristaps Porzingis And Dirk Nowitzki."
NBA Media

John Hollinger Calls Victor Wembanyama A 'Unicorn Among Unicorns': "The Unholy Melding Of The Best Traits Of Ralph Sampson, Kristaps Porzingis And Dirk Nowitzki."

By Orlando Silva
Stephen A. Smith Called Victor Wembanyama A 'Poor Man's Taller Version' Of Kevin Durant: "He's Got A J. He's Got A Perimeter Game... But He's Rail Thin."
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Called Victor Wembanyama A 'Poor Man's Taller Version' Of Kevin Durant: "He's Got A J. He's Got A Perimeter Game... But He's Rail Thin."

By Divij Kulkarni
Jordan Poole Allegedly Bragged About His Contract Extension While Trash Talking Draymond Green: "You Know What It Is, Draymond."
NBA Media

Jordan Poole Allegedly Bragged About His Contract Extension While Trash Talking Draymond Green: "You Know What It Is, Draymond."

By Orlando Silva
Trae Young Says He Can Lead Hawks To A Championship As A Small Guard: "Steph Was The Best Player On A Championship Team And They Just Won It This Year. Isiah Thomas And Chauncey Billups Have Won Championships."
NBA Media

Trae Young Says He Can Lead Hawks To A Championship As A Small Guard: "Steph Was The Best Player On A Championship Team And They Just Won It This Year. Isiah Thomas And Chauncey Billups Have Won Championships."

By Orlando Silva
Richard Jefferson Protects Jordan Poole, Gives Some Insights About Draymond Green: "I Was on The Team When Dray Got Drafted. Trust Me Everyone Gets A Little Different When The Bag Coming."
NBA Media

Members Of Warriors Were Surprised By "Bad Intentions" Behind Draymond Green's Punch On Jordan Poole After Watching Video Of Incident: "That Wasn't The Draymond They Knew."

By Lee Tran
Draymond Green Repeatedly Called Jordan Poole 'A B*tch' For Calling Fouls Before Hitting Poole In The Face
NBA Media

Draymond Green Repeatedly Called Jordan Poole 'A B*tch' For Calling Fouls Before Hitting Poole In The Face

By Orlando Silva
Former NBA Player Called Out Draymond Green For Fighting Jordan Poole On 'Safe Ground': "At Delilah With Tristan When He Open Hand Slapped Him, He Ain't Do Nothing In Front Of LeBron And Drake."
NBA Media

Former NBA Player Called Out Draymond Green For Fighting Jordan Poole On 'Safe Ground' In A Deleted Tweet: "At Delilah With Tristan When He Open Hand Slapped Him, He Ain't Do Nothing In Front Of LeBron And Drake."

By Divij Kulkarni
Kobe Bryant And Shaquille O'Neal Discussed Their First Physical Fight In 2018: "You Looked At And Said, 'Okay, This Motherf***er Crazy.'"
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant And Shaquille O'Neal Discussed Their First Physical Fight In 2018: "You Looked And Said, 'Okay, This Motherf***er Crazy.'"

By Divij Kulkarni
Richard Jefferson Claims He Would Have Fired The Entire Video Staff After Clash Video Between Draymond and Poole Goes Viral
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Claims He Would Have Fired The Entire Video Staff After Clash Video Between Draymond And Poole Goes Viral

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans Roast Draymond Green After Old Clip Of Him Saying He Won't Punch Someone On The Basketball Court Goes Viral: "This Aged Like Milk."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Roast Draymond Green After Old Clip Of Him Saying He Won't Punch Someone On The Basketball Court Goes Viral: "This Aged Like Milk."

By Divij Kulkarni
Kobe Bryant Influenced LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, And Carmelo Anthony To Start Training At 5:30 AM After They Saw Him Training On Their Way Back From The Club While On The Redeem Team
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant Influenced LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, And Carmelo Anthony To Start Training At 5:30 AM After They Saw Him Training On Their Way Back From The Club While On The Redeem Team

By Divij Kulkarni
The 10 Biggest NBA Trades Since 2010
NBA

The 10 Biggest NBA Trades Since 2010

By Nick Mac
All-Time One Ring Team: Starting Lineup And Bench
NBA

All-Time One Ring Team: Starting Lineup And Bench

By Nick Mac
Los Angeles Clippers Franchise Awards: Blake Griffin Is The Clippers GOAT
NBA

Los Angeles Clippers Franchise Awards: Blake Griffin Is The Clippers GOAT

By Kyle Daubs
Jake Paul Offers Draymond Green $10 Million For A Boxing Match: "Draymond I Got $10 Million For You To Get In The Ring On The Next Most Valuable Promotions Pay-Per-View."
NBA Media

Jake Paul Offers Draymond Green $10 Million For A Boxing Match: "Draymond I Got $10 Million For You To Get In The Ring On The Next Most Valuable Promotions Pay-Per-View."

By Gautam Varier