Patrick Beverley On Russell Westbrook Showing Up For His Introductory Press Conference: "It Felt Like A Homie That I Didn't Know I Had"

When the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Patrick Beverley, all eyes were on Russell Westbrook. Beverley and Westbrook had clashed numerous times in the past, but in what has been a major surprise, the two have gotten along surprisingly well.

Beverley even went as far as calling Westbrook his best friend on the team and he has also come to the defense of his new teammate on social media a couple of times. It almost seems as if the two never had a beef, to begin with, and it is great to see them on good terms now.

Patrick Beverley On Russell Westbrook Showing Up For His Introductory Press Conference

The first sign that things were just fine between these two was when Westbrook showed up for Beverley's introductory press conference with the team. The two of them even shared a hug and Beverley was asked what Russ showing up meant to him, during his recent appearance on the Draymond Green Show.

(starts at 46:05 mark):

"When Russ came through like that bro like when he came through like that, it felt like a homie that I didn't know I had... It was like a friend that I didn't even know I had."

It was a great gesture, no doubt, and it probably laid the foundations for where their relationship is at present. Say what you want about Russ, but he was present for Beverley and also for new head coach Darvin Ham's press conference, which showed just how committed he is to making it work with the Lakers this season.

Ham has also been singing Westbrook's praises ever since he got to LA, and expressed his support for Russ after his showing in their first preseason game. His former teammate Bradley Beal also came to his defense recently, as he called Westbrook an amazing teammate and that he enjoyed playing with him on the Wizards. Russ does seem to be getting a lot of love nowadays, after all the criticism that has come his way over the last year.

As for Beverley, he has settled in well with his new team and stated recently that the priority for the Lakers is to build a brotherhood. The team did look a bit disjointed last season, which was to be expected after they struggled so much, and they need to be more together this time around if they are to have a successful season.