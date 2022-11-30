Patrick Beverley Responds To Haters About Why He Has Been In The NBA So Long: "Ask The Superstars I Played With"

Patrick Beverley was the Los Angeles Lakers' marquee offseason addition. While a signing like Lonnie Walker IV has paid off better for the Lakers, Beverley was acquired in a trade with the Utah Jazz, where he was sent to from the Minnesota Timberwolves. He serves as a starter on the Lakers, despite season averages of 4.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on a pitiful 26.6% conversion rate.

While talking about his controversial push on Deandre Ayton in the Lakers' loss to the Phoenix Suns, for which he is serving a 3-game ban, Beverley defended his decision to protect his teammate. He went on to say that the protection he offers is why superstars want him on their team.

"Ask the dudes I play with, ask the superstars that I play with, it's the reason guys want me on their team."

One thing that can't be disputed about PatBev is his grittiness and willingness to get dirty. He isn't a finesse player, so his toughness has allowed him to stay on winning teams throughout his career.

Do The Lakers Need To Look At Someone Beyond Patrick Beverley?

Patrick Beverley is not a starter in the NBA anymore, especially on a team that wishes to make the playoffs. The Lakers have him on the roster, but the case for him to start over players like Dennis Schroder and Russell Westbrook is not a convincing one.

Beverley theoretically provides defense to the Lakers, a team that doesn't have any elite defensive help outside Anthony Davis. However, his defense hasn't really been a game-changer either, as his on-court play isn't living up to the expectations that the Lakers had when they traded for him.

His sizeable contract is one they can trade later on, especially if they want to stick with Westbrook for the entire season, so it'll be interesting to see what happens.

