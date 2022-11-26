Skip to main content

Patrick Beverley Reveals Kawhi Leonard's Real Personality

Kawhi Leonard has been a mysterious character during his entire career. The star forward has become one of the best players in the league when healthy, although that hasn't been the case since 2017. 

The Los Angeles Clippers made a huge business when they landed Kawhi Leonard in free agency and paired him up with Paul George at Staples Center three years ago. Ever since that, more people paid attention to the Klaw and his quiet personality, which has become his signature. 

Many people have expressed that Kawhi is a jokester and somebody with a spicy personality. However, he doesn't show that face around fans or the media, creating some sort of myth about his personality. 

During a recent conversation with Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports, Patrick Beverley talked about Kawhi's personality, claiming that the Klaw is nothing like people imagine and he talks too much when he's around people he trusts. 

"I'm talking like, you would f---ing love him. He doesn't like to talk much 'cause people are gonna, you know, if he was a type to say a lot of words, people will be like, any little thing he says will make it really big, so he chooses not to talk. That motherf---er does talk. Talks a little too much too, so..."

"No, no, no, no. He's the one telling the jokes. He's the type of guy who comes, 'oh, cheers, Kawhi champagne.' And he goes, 'there you go my boy. Drinking on that devil's juice.'"

The Los Angeles Clippers are once again playing without Kawhi Leonard, who keeps dealing with injuries. Added to that, Paul George has been sidelined too, making things hard for Tyronn Lue and his team. Still, the Clips are expected to finally compete for a title once they get their star duo back. 

Meanwhile, Beverley is a part of the Los Angeles Lakers, and is currently sidelined, but for shoving Deandre Ayton. He got a 3-game suspension from the league and a lot of criticism from fans and other players around the association. 

