Patrick Beverley Says Barbers Disrespectfully Charge NBA Players A Lot For Haircuts: 15K Per Year Is Too Much

Patrick Beverley hasn't had much to celebrate on a personal or team-level this season with the Los Angeles Lakers. While Beverley wasn't brought in for his offensive prowess, he has been even worse than anyone could have thought, as he is averaging 5.3 points, which is a career-low, and he is shooting just 28.6% from the field while doing so.

The Lakers are also just 1-5, but despite all of that, Beverley has been quite optimistic so far. He was also quite happy to finally get that first win when the Lakers beat the Nuggets and he'll be hoping there are a lot more of them coming in the future. What he isn't happy about though, is barbers who are charging players a lot for a haircut.

Patrick Beverley Sounds Off On Barbers Charging NBA Players A Lot For Haircuts

If there is one thing that NBA players love, it is a good haircut. We see them come up with some interesting cuts, to say the least, but as the salary cap goes up, it seems the rates that they're being charged are going up too. On his podcast, Beverley revealed that he's being charged $300 for one session and that he's stopped getting haircuts because of it.

"These guys are getting slightly disrespectful now. I'm talking about like, come to the crib, lining you up, how much? '$300.' Like damn, that's a pretty penny, every I don't know week $300. So you see my sh**, I don't even cut my sh**."

NBA fans reacted to Beverley's complaints as they were split on the matter.

"That’s 15k a year on cuts 😂"

"$100 is the maximum! We squaring up for anything more"

"Lmao own their own equipment take the trip to your crib. That’s a few hrs right there man. Your paying premium for the convenience not just the service."

"You think about the clients they missing out on plus gas to go to your crib ."

"Facts, that’s extortion"

"House call and inflation PAT. Pull up at the shop and save some money"

"y'all paying this much for a cut crazy my haircuts been 10 dollars my whole life 😭"

"Damn them players are paying around 16K if not more a yr! So a good💈could cut 10 NBA players and make 160K just off them a yr."

"Awww I mean if they are top tier and have to bring they equipment to y’all crib and drive back home, your paying for the service and privacy"

"Pat Bev speaks for us all on this matter nba player or not these barber outta pocket with their prices"

"I mean we are out here paying 40-50 so I can see that for NBA players lol"

"Nah he’s tripping. Depending on where you live, packing up, driving, cutting, cleaning up and heading back to the crib/shop can take 2-3 hours. Pay that man his travel rate or pull up to the shop"

"If the barber is making a house call then ya it'll be $300. If you go to a public barbershop it'll be like $60 tops"

"Right. Outta order. 😂"

"15k per year is too much"

"Yea they trippin for real 😂😂😂😂 I’ll go to my regular barber"

"💯 agree with Beverly. They’re out of control."

"Welcome to LA dawg"

"Slightly…. Sheeesh, I would consider that completely and utterly disrespectful😂"

"I’m surprised they don’t charge more that’s 3+ hours with time, travel etc they could’ve cut 4-5 people"

That is quite a high price no doubt, but you have to look at it from their perspective as well as some fans pointed out. They have to travel to the player's house and if you consider the time taken to travel, the gas price, and the clients they miss out on because they're making the trip, you can understand the high price.

If they just travel to the shop, then it'll be a lot cheaper, but then there's no privacy and we know how much the players love some privacy. It can get very uncomfortable for them in public spaces, as every action of theirs gets recorded and we saw that with LaMelo Ball during the offseason, as a fan kept filming him during some grocery shopping.