Skip to main content

Patrick Beverley Sets The Record Straight On What Really Went Down With The Russell Westbrook Huddle Scandal: "We Told Russ On The Plane, Anything You Do, Bro, They Gonna Attack You."

Patrick Beverley Sets The Record Straight On What Really Went Down With The Russell Westbrook Huddle Scandal: "We Told Russ On The Plane, Anything You Do, Bro, They Gonna Attack You."

Russell Westbrook is a multiple-time All-Star, former MVP, and one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history. But to say his time on the Lakers has been troublesome would be an understatement.

Since arriving in L.A., he has struggled to fit in, shooting poorly and constantly turning the ball over when orchestrating the offense. After a nightmarish campaign, Westbrook was put on the trade block by L.A., and it was widely believed he would not be returning to the Lakers.

Fast forward to today, and he's still on the team. In fact, not much has changed at all for Westbrook since we last saw him on the court. Wherever he goes, whatever he does, Lakers fans are turning on him -- and that's exactly what they did when this video of the team huddle went viral online.

Before the start of the game, Westbrook was all alone near the Lakers' bench while the rest of his teammates were together in their pre-game huddle. He was just by himself and even after they left the huddle, Russ went to talk with the coaches and ignored the rest of the team.

When the video made its rounds, Russ was once again the target of hate and criticism online, as fans blasted him for not connecting with his team.

But how did things really go down that day? Was Russ really trying to ignore his teammates? In a segment on an upcoming episode of his podcast, Patrick Beverley finally revealed the truth about that huddle video and came to Westbrook's defense.

"When I was in the huddle, I felt like Russ was with there with me. He was talking to the refs and he was talking to the coaches also. We weren't even talking about the last play. And everybody was like 'ok.' And after the game everybody was like 'why'd he do you like that?' ... But we told him on the plane, like, 'hey Russ anything you do bro they are like going to attack you. I'm sorry you have to go through that bro. As a human, you gotta keep your sanity and sh*t cause you kinda lose yourself but mentally, he's been solid. Mentally, he's been strong."

Westbrook's flaws on the court are undeniable, and he really deserved some backlash for the way he played last season.

But maybe it's time to give this guy another chance. With a clean slate, a new coach, and a healthy team, Russ may surprise some people with his performance this year.

Only time will tell on that one, but you have to give credit to the guy for dealing with all this hate.

YOU MAY LIKE

Patrick Beverley Sets The Record Straight On What Really Went Down With The Russell Westbrook Huddle Scandal: "We Told Russ On The Plane, Anything You Do, Bro, They Gonna Attack You."
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Sets The Record Straight On What Really Went Down With The Russell Westbrook Huddle Scandal: "We Told Russ On The Plane, Anything You Do, Bro, They Gonna Attack You."

By Nico Martinez
Klay Thompson Fires Back After Ronnie 2K Takes Over ESPN: "Y'all Really Interviewed This Clown?"
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Fires Back After Ronnie 2K Takes Over ESPN: "Y'all Really Interviewed This Clown?"

By Nico Martinez
Brittney Griner
NBA Media

Vladimir Putin Says Release Of Brittney Griner Is Not On The Top Of His List Amid Ukraine-Russia War

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Breaks His Silence On Season Opener Against The Warriors: "It’s Always Good To Spoil A Ring Night."

By Nico Martinez
Ronnie 2K Shockingly Reveals That Players Have Bribed Him To Increase Their Ratings: "You Know How You Can Get Your Rating Better? Play Better."
NBA Media

Ronnie 2K Shockingly Reveals That Players Have Bribed Him To Increase Their Ratings: "You Know How You Can Get Your Rating Better? Play Better."

By Nico Martinez
Boston Celtics Honor The Late Bill Russell In Legendary Jersey Reveal
NBA Media

Boston Celtics Honor The Late Bill Russell In Legendary Jersey Reveal

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Draymond Green Is 'Likely' To Excersize His $27.5M Option With Warriors Next Season

By Nico Martinez
Watch: Houston Rockets Head Coach Stephen Silas Got Emotional After A Reporter Recited Kevin Porter Jr.‘s “This Team Saved My Life” Comment
NBA Media

Watch: Houston Rockets Head Coach Stephen Silas Got Emotional After A Reporter Recited Kevin Porter Jr.‘s “This Team Saved My Life”

By Nico Martinez
The 10 Greatest Small Forwards Of The 2000s
NBA

The 10 Greatest Small Forwards Of The 2000s

By Nick Mac
Ranking The Most And Least Expensive NBA Teams For The 2022-23 Season
NBA

Ranking The Most And Least Expensive NBA Teams For The 2022-23 Season

By Kyle Daubs
NBA Fans On Twitter Go Crazy With One Day To Go For NBA 2022-23 Season To Begin
NBA Media

NBA Fans On Twitter Go Crazy With One Day To Go For NBA 2022-23 Season To Begin

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James
NBA Media

The NBA Releases Its First Official Power Rankings For The 2022-23 Season: Lakers Ranked 19th Out Of 30 Teams

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Don't Believe That Los Angeles Clippers Are The Championship Team: "Every Year Same Story, They Will Not Even Play In The Finals"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Don't Believe That Los Angeles Clippers Are A Championship Team: "Every Year Same Story, They Will Not Even Play In The Finals"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Charlotte Hornets Guard James Bouknight Was Arrested And Charged With DWI
NBA Media

Charlotte Hornets Guard James Bouknight Was Arrested And Charged With DWI

By Divij Kulkarni
Every NBA Season For The Los Angeles Lakers In Their Incredible 75-Year-Long History: 17 Championships In 32 NBA Finals
NBA

Every NBA Season For The Los Angeles Lakers In Their Incredible 75-Year-Long History: 17 Championships In 32 NBA Finals

By Kyle Daubs
LaVar Ball Gave An Update On Lonzo Ball's Status And Says He Has Told Him To Not Rush Back: "Don’t Let These Guys Try To Convince You To Come Back In Four To Six Weeks"
NBA Media

LaVar Ball Gave An Update On Lonzo Ball's Status And Says He Has Told Him To Not Rush Back: "Don’t Let These Guys Try To Convince You To Come Back In Four To Six Weeks"

By Gautam Varier