Patrick Beverley Sets The Record Straight On What Really Went Down With The Russell Westbrook Huddle Scandal: "We Told Russ On The Plane, Anything You Do, Bro, They Gonna Attack You."

Credit: Fadeaway World

Russell Westbrook is a multiple-time All-Star, former MVP, and one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history. But to say his time on the Lakers has been troublesome would be an understatement.

Since arriving in L.A., he has struggled to fit in, shooting poorly and constantly turning the ball over when orchestrating the offense. After a nightmarish campaign, Westbrook was put on the trade block by L.A., and it was widely believed he would not be returning to the Lakers.

Fast forward to today, and he's still on the team. In fact, not much has changed at all for Westbrook since we last saw him on the court. Wherever he goes, whatever he does, Lakers fans are turning on him -- and that's exactly what they did when this video of the team huddle went viral online.

Before the start of the game, Westbrook was all alone near the Lakers' bench while the rest of his teammates were together in their pre-game huddle. He was just by himself and even after they left the huddle, Russ went to talk with the coaches and ignored the rest of the team.

When the video made its rounds, Russ was once again the target of hate and criticism online, as fans blasted him for not connecting with his team.

But how did things really go down that day? Was Russ really trying to ignore his teammates? In a segment on an upcoming episode of his podcast, Patrick Beverley finally revealed the truth about that huddle video and came to Westbrook's defense.

"When I was in the huddle, I felt like Russ was with there with me. He was talking to the refs and he was talking to the coaches also. We weren't even talking about the last play. And everybody was like 'ok.' And after the game everybody was like 'why'd he do you like that?' ... But we told him on the plane, like, 'hey Russ anything you do bro they are like going to attack you. I'm sorry you have to go through that bro. As a human, you gotta keep your sanity and sh*t cause you kinda lose yourself but mentally, he's been solid. Mentally, he's been strong."

Westbrook's flaws on the court are undeniable, and he really deserved some backlash for the way he played last season.

But maybe it's time to give this guy another chance. With a clean slate, a new coach, and a healthy team, Russ may surprise some people with his performance this year.

Only time will tell on that one, but you have to give credit to the guy for dealing with all this hate.