Patrick Beverley Shuts Down Skip Bayless After He Tried To Insinuate That Lakers Players Are Not On Good Terms Because Russell Westbrook Was Sitting Far From LeBron James And Anthony Davis On The Bench

There are a lot of negative things you can say about Patrick Beverley, but if there is one thing he should be commended for, it is for sticking up for his team. He is one of those classic players who you love when he is your teammate but hate as an opponent.

Ever since he came to the Lakers, Beverley has been talking trash as he always does, but he has also come to the defense of his teammates. Russell Westbrook, in particular, has seemingly come under fire almost every other day, with Skip Bayless continuing to be one of his most vocal critics.

Patrick Beverley Shuts Down Skip Bayless

Bayless has been going at Westbrook for a long time at this point and he stated post the Beverley trade that things will get rough between them if Bev starts getting Westbrook's minutes. Beverley shut down that claim as he said he had a good feeling about it and so far, the two have got along very well. Them being on good terms wasn't going to stop Bayless, however, and when he saw that Westbrook wasn't sitting right next to his teammates during their 3rd preseason game, he insinuated that it shows they aren't on good terms. Beverley responded to the claim as he stated that Bayless needs to stop searching for something that wasn't there.

Skip Baylesss: "Russell Westbrook (who isn't playing) is sitting in street clothes about halfway down the Lakers bench. LeBron, AD and PatBev (who aren't playing) are sitting together in street clothes at the far end of the bench. Says it all."


Patrick Beverley: "No it doesn’t. Stop searching skip. Sheesh 🙄"

This is just typical Bayless and we can expect him to come up with more stuff like this once the season starts. He is going to look at every single incident and try to blow it out of proportion, to get a reaction out of people. Beverley should ideally just avoid a troll like Skip, as his teammate LeBron James has done for so many years, but Bev is very different from James so he will end up responding every now and then.

To show how absurd that claim was from Bayless, a video went viral of Russ, Beverley, LeBron, and Anthony Davis laughing together on the sidelines during that game. Their relationship may not be perfect by any means, but to point to things like this is just nonsense.

By Gautam Varier
