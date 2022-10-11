Skip to main content

Patrick Beverley Took A Shot At Draymond Green When Asked If He's Part Of The New Media After Starting His Podcast: "I Don't Know, I'm Not Out Here Punching People."

Draymond Green has always been a controversial figure in the NBA, but his notoriety has gone to new heights following his punching Jordan Poole during Warriors practice. The 4-time champion has few defenders left, his mom is fighting battles on social media, and most people seem to be making fun of Green for his actions. 

One of the things that this affects is Draymond Green's credibility as a media member. He was called out for not talking about the incident on his podcast after it happened. Green has made it a habit to call out the media, calling the players' podcasts and their own media content 'New Media.' Following his outburst in practice, the new media idea has been used as a stick to further beat down Draymond Green. 

Players starting podcasts has become quite common. JJ Redick's Old Man and The Three has been popular for a while. The Draymond Green Show is big, and a whole host of others are also gaining steam. Never one to miss out on an opportunity, Patrick Beverley has become the latest to start his own thing. And he did so with a bang, taking a fun shot at Draymond Green in the first released clip. 

Beverley realized that he could get a lot of traction as a talking head when he caused ripples with an appearance on ESPN following the Suns' blowout Game 7 loss. Beverley is a fiery character, and those do well in media roles. So when he started his podcast, there was a question about whether he is now part of the new media, and in typical Bev fashion, he couldn't resist joking about Green in the process. 

Co-Host: "You know, the NBA is going through this new media kind of a thing."

Patrick Beverley: "Is that what I'm a part of now?"

Co-Host: "Do you feel like you're part of it?"

Patrick Beverley: "I don't know, I'm not out here punching people."

Right off the bat, it sounds like Beverley's podcast is going to provide some interesting nuggets for people to enjoy. He has always been a character who loves making light of things and riling up people, so his podcast promises to be no different. More fun for the fans, although Draymond Green can't quite seem to catch a break right now. 

