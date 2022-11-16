Credit: Fadeaway World

Patrick Beverley is a man with strong opinions. The Los Angeles Lakers point guard is not shy to voice them against anybody, no matter who can feel offended by his comments. Bev will talk his talk and stand by it against anybody.

The defensive specialist is constantly making bold takes and recently made one that can raise a lot of eyebrows around the NBA. Bev, who joined the Lakers via trade in the summer, is a big fan of Joel Embiid, one of the best centers in the NBA right now.

During a recent conversation on The Pat Bev Podcast, Beverley hosted Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, where Portnoy talked about his feud with LeBron James, explaining why he's The King's No. 1 hater in the world.

Patrick Beverley's Bold Comparison Between Joel Embiid And Shaquille O'Neal

Moreover, Portnoy tried to make fun of Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, saying that he talks a lot for somebody that hasn't won anything yet. Beverley tried to defend the Cameroonian center, making a big comparison between Embiid and 4x NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal.

“He’s the most dominant big man to play the game since Shaquille O’Neal,” Beverley responded, via Lakers Daily.

This might be a bold take in the eyes of many, but Bev might have a point there. Embiid has been dominating the competition inside and outside the paint. He's a more skilled center than Shaq, can shoot the ball, can pass, and looks more mobile than the Big Diesel, but as Portnoy said, he hasn't won anything yet.

Shaq exploited his strengths to the fullest, becoming one of the most dominant players of all time, destroying rivals every single night. Embiid doesn't have the same competition Shaq has back in the day, and he takes advantage of that. However, he's still chasing Shaq in terms of individual and collective accolades.

Moreover, Shaq has compared himself to Giannis Antetokounmpo, saying that he's playing in the league right now. This is an interesting discussion to have, but the man that Bev used as an example already gave his verdict and he didn't pick Embiid as his 'successor'.

