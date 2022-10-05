Paul George Sends A Big Warning About Kawhi Leonard: "He Has That Excitement To Play Basketball. That's Scary."

Skip to main content

The Los Angeles Clippers are ready to compete for everything in the 2022-23 NBA season. The Los Angelenos team couldn't make it to the playoffs last season after Kawhi Leonard missed the entire campaign and Paul George was sidelined for a big chunk of the same, too. 

Now, the Clips are ready to take their revenge and show that they are the real deal and not just contenders on paper. Led by their dynamic duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, they are expected to do big things on the court, and their fans are all-in on the Clippers this season. 

Kawhi is ready to return to the court, which is great news for his squad. They know they need the Klaw at his best to win it all. And, if you ask Paul George, Leonard is playing better than the most optimistic Clippers fan would have thought. 

Paul George Sends A Big Warning About Kawhi Leonard

PG13 is the happiest with Leonard's return, which means the Clips are once again favorites to fight for the championship next year. During a recent interview with Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, the veteran swingman talked about Kawhi and how dangerous he's looking ahead of the new term. 

"He looks great, he looks like himself, and you can see it," George said. "He's like a kid on the court, dribbling around, he has that excitement to play basketball, and that's scary. He looks sharp, he looks explosive, he got bigger, stronger; he's ready. He's put up a lot of muscle, so it's a scary matchup for anyone who has to guard him."

Kawhi has indeed added a lot of muscle this offseason and he looks bulked. The Klaw is not playing around this time and he will try everything in his power to give another franchise its first-ever NBA championship. This duo has everything to be sensational, and if John Wall can perform at a good level, the Clips will have more chances to win it all. 

This is a team that not many people are talking of given their results in the past three seasons, but the Clippers can be building something good as we speak, and just waiting to unleash their beasts once the season starts. Tyronn Lue is a great coach. They have three stars that can do the job, and they have depth and time playing together. This could finally be the season where the Clippers win it all, but it's too early to tell. 

