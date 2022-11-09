Skip to main content

Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett Disagree On Whether The Nets Should Hire Ime Udoka

The Brooklyn Nets are still without a Head Coach after Steve Nash parted ways with the franchise. Although it seemed like they had someone in mind even before the Nash news broke, there have been some complications on that front. Not only is the Brooklyn job a delicate one with all the controversy surrounding them at the moment, but their supposed choice for the next coach also has issues of his own. 

Ime Udoka was one of the biggest stories of the NBA offseason, his scandalous affair with a Celtics' staffer made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Although the finer details of the saga are unknown to the public, there are serious reasons he received a one-year suspension from the Celtics. 

This didn't seem to make a massive difference to the Nets, who were on the verge of appointing Udoka as their next Head Coach. However, the announcement and appointment didn't come through. There were reports that Joe Tsai had been advised against it, while suggestions also came to light that said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver might have stepped in to stop the appointment. And analysts seem split on whether the Nets should do it or not. 

Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Disagreed On If The Nets Should Get Ime Udoka

Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce are two of the game's greatest, and they won a championship together for the Celtics. So they know what it takes for teams to succeed in the NBA. But KG and the Truth didn't see eye to eye on this topic, with them breaking down the Udoka situation. 

(starts at 3:57 minutes)

Paul Pierce: "This is one of the biggest soap operas in recent memory that I can think of."

Kevin Garnett: "So if you're Ime Udoka, do you take the job?"

Paul Pierce: "Yeah I mean, sure. Why not? if they wanna give it to you. He's showed he's one of the bright, young coaches in the league, and he's been there before. So he has a relationship with the players.

"I'm sure Brooklyn is doing their due diligence. At this point, you deal with what happened within the organization. He didn't do anything illegal. But it's also morals that comes with an organization. So that's one thing they gotta look at, was it illegal what he did? No. So, you just have to move on, and everybody can do the same."

Kevin Garnett: "Do you think he can actually bring in a change?"

Paul Pierce: "Say you bring in a Udoka, so you putting in a coach with a staff in the middle of the season. His coaching staff is in Boston."

Kevin Garnett: "I actually think Brooklyn should stay with the interim. I actually think they're gonna make some moves. I would hate to break this up, but the writing's on the wall. If you don't bring in a new coach, it's gonna be bad."

Garnett thinks the Nets should wait till the offseason, while Pierce doesn't see anything wrong with hiring Udoka. While both did also accept one another's point, it goes to show how many layers there are to this situation. It's something the team will have to think about. 

