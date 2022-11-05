Skip to main content

Paul Pierce Calls Out Kawhi Leonard: "We Don't Say Nothing About Him Always Being In Street Clothes."

Kawhi Leonard

For the past 5+ years, Kawhi Leonard has consistently been one of the NBA's top two-way players. His scoring ability combined with his amazing defensive expertise has set him up for a long and prosperous career.

Unfortunately, for all the talent Kawhi displays, he has had significant trouble staying on the court throughout his career.

It started in 2017 when he missed 73 games for the Spurs in what was the beginning of the end of his tenure in San Antonio. In the seasons that have followed, Kawhi has only played in at least 60 games once, during the 2018-19 Cinderalla run that saw Toronto raise the Larry O'Brien trophy.

And now, after missing an entire season, Leonard's return to the court has been anything but encouraging, with the Clippers fearing his latest injury may be worse than originally believed. In fact, already, Leonard has missed more games than he has played this season, matching a pretty ugly trend for his career -- and it hasn't gone unnoticed.

Former NBA Champion Flames Kawhi Leonard For Unavailability Throughout His Career

In a recent appearance on 'KG Certified,' former Celtics superstar Paul Pierce gave his take on the Leonard situation and called out the 5x All-Star for seemingly always finding a way to miss games.

“We don’t hold Kawhi accountable enough because him being at the status that he is, we mention him in the same breath of LeBron (James), KD (Kevin Durant) when he’s at his best,” Pierce said. “But then how we talk about Anthony Davis not being available, we don’t put Kawhi in that group because think about his last four, five years. He’s missed about two seasons, always out, ain’t really put a lot of games together, but we never talk about that.”

Guys like Anthony Davis often get clowned for their ability to stay healthy, but Kawhi Leonard may be the ultimate street-clothes performer. Since his arrival in Clipperland, he doesn't have anything to show for his years of work there aside from a few playoff series wins.

And while Pierce's words may be harsh, he's not the only one who feels that Kawhi doesn't get enough attention for what has been happening throughout his career.

Whether you love him or hate him, it's impossible to deny that Kawhi is one of the best in the world when he's healthy and at the top of his game. The problem is, those circumstances are so rare nowadays, that we're starting to forget just how good he really is.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kawhi Leonard
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Calls Out Kawhi Leonard: "We Don't Say Nothing About Him Always Being In Street Clothes."

By Nico Martinez
Ben Simmons Throws Shade At Joel Embiid And Doc Rivers For Turning Their Backs On Him After 2021 Playoffs Collapse
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Throws Shade At Joel Embiid And Doc Rivers For Turning Their Backs On Him After 2021 Playoffs Collapse

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Garnett Reveals His Top 5 Power Forwards Of All Time
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Reveals His Top 5 Power Forwards Of All Time

By Orlando Silva
Nicolas Claxton Directly Tells Brooklyn Nets He Wants To Leave The Team
NBA Media

Nicolas Claxton Directly Tells Brooklyn Nets He Wants To Leave The Team

By Orlando Silva
Ben Simmons Slams Critics, Says He Loves It When People Talk S**t About Him
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Slams Critics, Says He Loves It When People Talk S**t About Him

By Aaron Abhishek
Ben Simmons Shows Regrets Over His Controversial Missed Dunk In 2021 Playoffs
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Shows Regrets Over His Controversial Missed Dunk In 2021 Playoffs

By Orlando Silva
Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Criticizes Kyrie Irving Amid Huge Anti-Semitism Controversy
NBA Media

LeBron James Criticizes Kyrie Irving Amid Huge Anti-Semitism Controversy

By Aaron Abhishek
Russell Westbrook Responds To Receiving MVP Chants During Lakers vs. Jazz Game
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Responds To Receiving MVP Chants During Lakers vs. Jazz Game

By Aaron Abhishek
Zach LaVine Reveals Honest Truth About His Injury
NBA Media

Zach LaVine Reveals Honest Truth About His Injury

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans Had High Praise For Luka Doncic After 8th Consecutive 30+ Point Game
NBA Media

NBA Fans Had High Praise For Luka Doncic After 8th Consecutive 30+ Point Game

By Aaron Abhishek
Stephen A. Smith's Brooklyn Nets' Predictions From Two Weeks Ago Have Become A Disaster
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith's Brooklyn Nets' Predictions From Two Weeks Ago Have Become A Disaster

By Aaron Abhishek
Rapper NBA YoungBoy Takes Shots At Dejounte Murray For Allegedly Kicking His Son Out Of The Car
NBA Media

Rapper NBA YoungBoy Takes Shots At Dejounte Murray For Allegedly Kicking His Son Out Of The Car

By Orlando Silva
Kyrie Irving Will Have Paid Over $18 Million In Fines After Latest 5-Game Suspension From The Brooklyn Nets
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Will Have Paid Over $18 Million In Fines After Latest 5-Game Suspension From The Brooklyn Nets

By Divij Kulkarni
Spencer Dinwiddie Claims Referee Tony Brothers Called Him A B*tcha** Motherf***er After Giving Him A Technical Foul
NBA Media

Spencer Dinwiddie Claims Referee Tony Brothers Called Him A B*tcha** Motherf***er After Giving Him A Technical Foul

By Divij Kulkarni
Horace Grant Once Picked Between Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant's Work Ethics
NBA Media

Horace Grant Once Picked Between Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant's Work Ethic

By Orlando Silva