Paul Pierce Posts A Pic Of Himself, Michael Jordan, And Kobe Bryant In The Club: "Who Is Taking The Last Shot?"

Credit: Fadeaway World

Paul Pierce is definitely one of the fan-favorite legends of Boston Celtics fans. He managed to lead them to the 2008 championship, winning the Finals MVP award in the process. That is the last time the Celtics have won at the highest level, though they did make the 2022 Finals under Jayson Tatum's leadership.

Recently, Paul Pierce took to Twitter and shared a photo of himself at the club next to Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Pierce had a controversial caption on the post which asked fans which of the three players they'd take for the last shot in a game.

Obviously, very few people would take Paul Pierce over Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Both Jordan and Bryant were well-known for being big-time players, and they have obviously managed to lead their teams to more championships than Paul Pierce.

With that being said, Paul Pierce is an underappreciated player who has had many clutch moments with the Boston Celtics himself. While most people would go with the other two players, it is easy to see why Paul Pierce included himself in this list.

Paul Pierce Believes That LeBron James Isn't That Much Better Than Him

There is no doubt that Paul Pierce is supremely confident based on his recent post. In fact, Paul Pierce's former teammate Antoine Walker claimed that the former Celtics star doesn't believe that LeBron James is much better than him.

“Me knowing Paul’s competitive drive, Paul doesn’t believe LeBron’s that much better than him,” he said. “And I do believe that.” “People gotta go back and look at prime Paul Pierce,” Walker added. “And I think because he won it with KG [Kevin Garnett] and Ray [Allen] he doesn’t get the same credit as other guys. But if I remember, Paul Pierce was the MVP of the Finals, Paul Pierce was still that guy when those guys came on that team.”

LeBron James' longevity is unprecedented, and he is generally considered a top-2 player of all time. There's no question that he is on a separate level from Paul Pierce when it comes to all-time rankings, even though both players obviously had fantastic careers.

However, Paul Pierce has a reason to be confident. He did manage to beat LeBron James in the playoffs on his way to the championship in 2008, and he is clearly a competitor. Paul Pierce is unfortunately underrated in the modern era, but he was an amazing player in his prime.

