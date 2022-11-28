Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Pierce spent 15 seasons with the Boston Celtics during which he was a 10-time All-Star as he established himself as one of the greatest players in the history of the franchise. He led them to a championship in 2008 and finished his Celtics career as their second-leading scorer with 24,021 points.

Ranking that high for a storied franchise is quite an achievement, considering all the outstanding players who have suited up for the Celtics over the years. They are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most championships with 17 and if not for some heroics from Stephen Curry this past postseason, they could have edged ahead of their eternal rivals.

Paul Pierce Reveals His 5 Greatest Celtics Players Of All Time

They might just win the 18th this season considering they have the best record in the NBA at 16-4. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been incredible so far but Paul Pierce doesn't have them in his list of the 5 greatest Celtics just yet. He was recently asked to give his list and there are some iconic players on there.

"I'm not gonna include me in this. My five greatest is for sure, Bill Russell, you gotta throw Bob Cousy in there, you gotta throw Larry Bird in there. You gotta throw the all-time leading scorer (John) Havlicek. Then for my last one, I gotta go with KG (Kevin Garnett).

Bill Russell with his 11 titles to go with 5 MVPs and Larry Bird who won 3 titles to go with 3 MVPs would be on everybody's list. Bob Cousy is another big name from the 1950s and early 1960s who won titles with Russell and can stake a claim to be in the top 5. John Havlicek, meanwhile, somewhat gets lost in NBA history but he was a great player and remains their all-time leading scorer with 26,395 points.

Lastly, you could argue that Kevin Garnett was the most important player for the Celtics in the Big 3 era as it was his absence that led to them losing to the Magic in the Conference Semifinals in 2009. There are some big names that are left out here like Kevin McHale, Dave Cowens, and Robert Parish, which speaks to how much talent the Celtics have had over the years.

