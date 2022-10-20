Paul Pierce Shows Off A Wild Birthday Cake With Nude Girl That His Friends Got Him: "Happy Birthday Habibi"

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Pierce has always been known for being extra. Ever since he entered the league, The Truth never hired his personality. He got in some serious trouble for that, but Pierce got over them and ended up having a very nice career in the NBA. Still, his outspoken personality and strong opinions on many topics constantly got him in trouble.

Pierce is more known now due to his wild Instagram live with a lot of naked women while playing cards with some friends. That unfortunate situation got him out of ESPN, ending a good relationship with the gigantic network.

Following that moment, Pierce decided to embrace his savage mode, giving fans more fun moments and some that didn't sit well with others, too. But, if Paul is that crazy, his friends are even crazier and he recently showed how much.

Paul Pierce Shows Off A Wild Birthday Cake With Nude Girl That His Friends Got Him

The Truth took to Twitter to share a pic of the birthday cake his 'boys' got him for his 45th birthday, which took place last week. The cake shows Pierce taking a selfie with a naked girl in a very suggestive position.

"My boys got me this cake fa my bday they play to much," Pierce wrote on Twitter.

Even if this was a gift, Paul is still too much for posting that on social media. But hey, this is Paul Pierce we're talking about; he will show off this stuff. He's not shy when it comes to this and it's clear that fans enjoy seeing what he shares or criticizing him for the same.

Pierce remains a relevant name in the NBA community, as he constantly gives his insight on the hottest topics in the league. Recently, he discussed the Draymond Green and Jordan Poole incident with Kevin Garnett, defended Ime Udoka, and before that, he claimed that the Los Angeles Lakers don't have a chance to compete this season.