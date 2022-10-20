Skip to main content

Paul Pierce Shows Off A Wild Birthday Cake With Nude Girl That His Friends Got Him: "Happy Birthday Habibi"

Paul Pierce Shows Off A Wild Birthday Cake With Nude Girl That His Friends Got Him: "Happy Birthday Habibi"

Paul Pierce has always been known for being extra. Ever since he entered the league, The Truth never hired his personality. He got in some serious trouble for that, but Pierce got over them and ended up having a very nice career in the NBA. Still, his outspoken personality and strong opinions on many topics constantly got him in trouble. 

Pierce is more known now due to his wild Instagram live with a lot of naked women while playing cards with some friends. That unfortunate situation got him out of ESPN, ending a good relationship with the gigantic network. 

Following that moment, Pierce decided to embrace his savage mode, giving fans more fun moments and some that didn't sit well with others, too. But, if Paul is that crazy, his friends are even crazier and he recently showed how much. 

Paul Pierce Shows Off A Wild Birthday Cake With Nude Girl That His Friends Got Him

The Truth took to Twitter to share a pic of the birthday cake his 'boys' got him for his 45th birthday, which took place last week. The cake shows Pierce taking a selfie with a naked girl in a very suggestive position.

"My boys got me this cake fa my bday they play to much," Pierce wrote on Twitter. 

Even if this was a gift, Paul is still too much for posting that on social media. But hey, this is Paul Pierce we're talking about; he will show off this stuff. He's not shy when it comes to this and it's clear that fans enjoy seeing what he shares or criticizing him for the same. 

Pierce remains a relevant name in the NBA community, as he constantly gives his insight on the hottest topics in the league. Recently, he discussed the Draymond Green and Jordan Poole incident with Kevin Garnett, defended Ime Udoka, and before that, he claimed that the Los Angeles Lakers don't have a chance to compete this season. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Paul Pierce Shows Off A Wild Birthday Cake With Nude Girl That His Friends Got Him: "Happy Birthday Habibi"
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Shows Off A Wild Birthday Cake With Nude Girl That His Friends Got Him: "Happy Birthday Habibi"

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out In 12 Minutes In Their Preseason Game: "Can't Airball If You're No Longer In The Game"
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Breaks His Silence On 4 Point Nets Debut: "I Think I Was Just Too Excited."

By Nico Martinez
USATSI_19262271
NBA Media

NBA Fans Blast Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out In Just 23 Minutes With Only 4 Points: "This is The Real Disaster. We Waited For 1 Year To See This?"

By Aaron Abhishek
Steven Adams Grabbed His Teammate's Towel And Gave It To Ja Morant: "Even Ja Was Confused But He Ain’t Wanna Say Nothing Either"
NBA Media

Steven Adams Grabbed His Teammate's Towel And Gave It To Ja Morant: "Even Ja Was Confused But He Ain’t Wanna Say Nothing Either"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Anthony Edwards Roasts Teammate Rudy Gobert Because He No Longer Has The Chance To Dunk On Him: "I’m Happy He’s On My Team - For His Sake."
NBA Media

Anthony Edwards Roasts Teammate Rudy Gobert Because He No Longer Has The Chance To Dunk On Him: "I’m Happy He’s On My Team - For His Sake."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Stephen A. Smith Reveals What Would Be A Huge Success For The Los Angeles Lakers This Season
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Reveals What Would Be A Huge Success For The Los Angeles Lakers This Season

By Aaron Abhishek
Michael Jordan On Facing Against Magic Johnson And The Lakers In The 1991 NBA Finals: "If You Are Gonna Make A Statement, You Have To Make A Statement Against The Best."
NBA Media

Michael Jordan On Facing Against Magic Johnson And The Lakers In The 1991 NBA Finals: "If You Are Gonna Make A Statement, You Have To Make A Statement Against The Best."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Malika Andrews Didn't Like When Ja Morant Said Stephen Curry Is The Toughest Player To Guard In The NBA: "She Really Hates The Warriors."
NBA Media

Malika Andrews Didn't Like When Ja Morant Said Stephen Curry Is The Toughest Player To Guard In The NBA: "She Really Hates The Warriors."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans React To Zion Williamson's Performance Against Kevin Durant And Brooklyn Nets: "He Is Back"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Zion Williamson's Performance Against Kevin Durant And Brooklyn Nets: "He Is Back"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA 2022-23: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates
NBA Media

NBA 2022-23: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates

By Aaron Abhishek
Kyrie Irving's Mature Reaction To The Nets Blowout Loss Against The Pelicans: "This Is A Grown Man’s League And The Most Physical Team Wins."
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving's Mature Reaction To The Nets Blowout Loss Against The Pelicans: "This Is A Grown Man’s League And The Most Physical Team Wins."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Chris Broussard Calls LeBron James' Stats 'Empty' Against The Warriors: "I Wanna Watch A Few Weeks Of These Before I Declare LeBron’s No Longer A Top 10 Player In The League."
NBA Media

Chris Broussard Calls LeBron James' Stats 'Empty' Against The Warriors: "I Wanna Watch A Few Weeks Of These Before I Declare LeBron’s No Longer A Top 10 Player In The League."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
2003 NBA Draft Class: 10 Players Who Scored The Most Career Points
NBA

2003 NBA Draft Class: 10 Players Who Scored The Most Career Points

By Nick Mac
Dennis Rodman Ran Away From Home When He Was A 20-Year-Old With Just Two Pairs Of Clothes And Promised To Never Return
NBA Media

Dennis Rodman Ran Away From Home When He Was A 20-Year-Old With Just Two Pairs Of Clothes And Promised To Never Return

By Aaron Abhishek
Shaquille O'Neal Gifted His 16-Year-Old Niece A Car And Almost Instantly Regretted It: "Does She Know How To Drive?"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Gifted His 16-Year-Old Niece A Car And Almost Instantly Regretted It: "Does She Know How To Drive?"

By Orlando Silva
Devin Booker: "If You Get Your As*es Kicked, You Want To Get Your Get Back."
NBA Media

Devin Booker: "If You Get Your As*es Kicked, You Want To Get Your Get Back."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya