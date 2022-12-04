Credit: Fadeaway World

Paul Pierce had no mercy against Kevin Garnett after the latter praised the Boston Celtics. The C's are the best team in the NBA right now, thriving on both ends of the ball and becoming a threat to anybody in the association.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the best duo in the league right now, taking this squad to post the best record in the entire association while beating big rivals in the process. After the infamous Ime Udoka scandal, they focused on playing basketball, and so far, that's been the best thing for them.

That's how many people who didn't think the Celtics would be good enough to compete this year are changing their minds. Garnett is one of those. He didn't have faith in his old team ahead of the season, but Pierce kept the receipts.

Paul Pierce Trolls Kevin Garnett Over Awful Prediction On Boston Celtics

While discussing the top 4 teams for this season, KG went with the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Brooklyn Nets. This is a solid selection, but leaving his former team out of it was a little too much for many Celtics fans, Pierce included.

Now, the Big Ticket was giving some flowers to the Celtics and their good moment, but Pierce wasn't having any of that. He trolled his former teammate, bringing up that he didn't believe in the Celtics before the season started (24:24 mark).

“Now he’s giving the Celtics praise,” Pierce said with a grin on his face. “Remember this at the beginning? The Celtics are not going to be top four. No Robert Williams. We got to keep coming back to this because this will let you know that this is the squad you said because they didn’t have Robert Williams, that you didn’t have them (in your top four).”

Pierce and Garnett have engaged in interesting debates this season, including Stephen Curry being a top-10 player of all time while also giving ideas to teams to add players, explaining their early MVP candidates, and more.

It's good to them that the Celtics are thriving right now, but they'll be ready to call each other out over these huge takes.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.