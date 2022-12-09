Skip to main content

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers face off at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday hoping to put their mini-skids to a halt.

Both teams have been battling consistency since the start of the season. While the Sixers lost three in a row, the Lakers, after getting off to a good start to their six-game road trip with wins against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Washington Wizards, ended up losing the next two games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors.

The contest is primarily between Anthony Davis and Joel Embiid. The two big men have been playing top-notch basketball and find themselves in MVP contention if they can get their respective sides to the postseason. Both centers have had solid runs despite their teams struggling, the Lakers more so after their torrid 0-5 start.

Los Angeles has their work cut out against a team that can flare up on the offensive end pretty quickly, and have the ability to pierce through stern defenses. It's not exactly an even-steven encounter, but there's enough to guarantee a blockbuster Friday.

On that note, we take a look at the starting lineups, the injuries in both camps, and the predictions.

Philadelphia 76ers Expected Lineups And Injury Updates

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without the services of Tyrese Maxey (left foot fracture) and Georges Niang (foot). Per ESPN's injury report, Danuel House Jr. is listed as questionable, while De'Anthony Melton is day-to-day. The rest of the Sixers are primed and ready for action.

Expect Philadelphia to go with the same unit as the last game. De'Anthony Melton (G), James Harden (G), Tobias Harris (F), P.J. Tucker (F), and Joel Embiid (C) will likely be the starters.

Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups And Injury Updates

The Lakers will be hoping that LeBron James will suit up in a clash where he can be the one person capable of making all the difference. He has been listed as probable, but chances are he will be a final call as the start time gets closer.

Anthony Davis was listed as probable as well after missing the Raptors clash due to a non-COVID illness. He has been the driving force for the side as they racked up wins in their last few games, and his return will serve as a boost. Meanwhile, Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) and Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) will miss the clash.

Should James and Davis return, the starting lineup may see Patrick Beverley (G), Dennis Schroder (G), Lonnie Walker IV (F), LeBron James (F), and Anthony Davis (C).

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Predictions

The Los Angeles Lakers offense will be tested even though the combo of James and Davis is averaging 50 points. Walker and Russell Westbrook have been doing their bit, but the only question is if it's enough.

Despite Harden's dip in form after returning from injury, the Sixers have had a reliable scorer in Embiid 31.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists). Taking into account that Harden will heat up at some stage, they are favorites to vault past the Lakers' defense. 

It goes without saying that the Lakers' best bet on both ends of the floor is Davis, who has been in prime form. At the time of writing, he averages 27.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. His last five games see him average 30.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 2.8 dimes. 

This game is all Embiid vs. Davis and it will be a massive boost of confidence if LA manages to do what they did against Milwaukee last week. Our money's still on Philadelphia though.

