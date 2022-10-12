Skip to main content

Phoenix Suns Reportedly Declined To Include Cam Johnson In A Trade For Kevin Durant

The Kevin Durant saga was one of the biggest and wildest stories of the 2022 NBA postseason, with the 2x NBA champion shockingly requesting a trade request from the Brooklyn Nets after three years with the team. The Kyrie Irving situation might have played a role in that decision, but reports suggested that Durant didn't like the direction the team was going. 

After a couple of weeks of trying to find a trade partner for the former Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors superstar, the Nets' front office sat down with KD, and they decided to move forward and put this situation past them. 

Several teams were linked with a move for Durant, including the Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, and Phoenix Suns. Some rumors were bigger than others, and the Suns really sounded like a likely destination for KD, but that never happened. 

It's unclear if this was the main reason why the Nets didn't agree to a move with the Suns, but according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Suns refused to include Cam Johnson in a deal for KD. Now that they're trying to move Jae Crowder away, Johnson's importance is bigger, and it's easy to see why they were reluctant to part ways with him.

Instead, Phoenix has aimed to supplant Crowder in its starting group with Cam Johnson. During the team’s trade pursuit of Kevin Durant this summer, sources said, Suns officials remained steadfast that Johnson was off limits — although one source said Phoenix did ultimately include him in an offer. Johnson is extension-eligible himself, and early indications suggested the Suns had hoped to re-sign the 26-year-old sharpshooter in the ballpark of four years and $72 million. Every dollar more will add to Phoenix’s already pricey luxury tax bill, which is surely coloring the Suns’ ongoing trade talks regarding Crowder.

It's also unclear what other pieces were thrown in a potential trade for Durant, but the Suns could have gotten a terrific trio or at least a duo if they landed KD. Their championship window might be closing right now, but they'll try to bounce back now and see if Chris Paul and Devin Booker can lead them to the Finals once again. 

Johnson is eligible to sign a contract extension, and the Suns can pay him over $70 million for four years. That's how high they are on him. KD is ready to compete with the Nets, and Johnson will be asked to step up now that he's entering the starting lineup. 

