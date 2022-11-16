Skip to main content

Picture Of 12-Year-Old Stephen Curry Guarding Muggsy Bogues Goes Viral

Over the last decade or so, the Golden State Warriors have become one of the best teams in the world. They have managed to win four NBA Championships in six trips to the NBA Finals and are truly the definition of a dynasty. While the Dubs have several important pieces on the team that have led to success, unarguably, the biggest reason behind the rise of the dynasty is none other than Stephen Curry.

When Steph entered the league, not many expected him to become the superstar that he has become now. He has changed the way that the game of basketball is played in the modern era, thanks to his insane three-point shooting ability. Evidently, he has a huge fan following around the globe.

Curry is undoubtedly one of the faces of the league, and fans love to see rare pictures of the 34-year-old from time to time.

A Young Stephen Curry Guarded Muggsy Bogues

Steph's father, Dell Curry, was an NBA player. So it's obvious that Curry has been brought up in an environment where he has seen a lot of basketball from his childhood. This also allowed him to hang out with NBA players or sometimes even test his skills against them.

In the above-attached picture, a 12-year-old Steph can be seen guarding former NBA player Muggsy Bogues. Fans on loved the picture and had some pretty good reactions to it.

harryboy_704: Who knew he’d be the greatest shooter of all time.

brewwwwwww: People wonder why Steph is so good. He grew up playing NBA players one on one. What a great life he’s had.

tre.so.fly96: He been playing with pros his whole life and ppl wonder why he's so nice.

mrreeves704: If you didn't recognize Steph is wearing a Johnson C. Smith basketball camp shirt, you're not really from Charlotte.

hitmanwhaley: His pops had him sparring around with nba legends smh he was destined to play this game.

daeffndob: Steph with the JCSU basketball shirt!

pdispdat: Man grew up going against the greats.

301.guccivvs: Steph rocking them Garnetts tho 😏😏.

evalencia12: My man playing with untied shoelaces. No fear.

jakestakes6: That is an awesome pic.

Fans absolutely loved the image. Many believe that the reason why Steph succeeded in the NBA is that he had the chance to play pick-up basketball against NBA players when growing up. Other than that, many appreciated the fact that he was wearing Kevin Garnett's signature shoe in the picture.

