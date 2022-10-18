Skip to main content

Police Reveals The State They Found Hornets Star James Bouknight Just Before NBA 2022-23 Season

Police Reveals The State They Found Hornets Star James Bouknight Just Before NBA 2022-23 Season

James Bouknight was the Charlotte Hornets' lottery selection with the 11th pick in 2021, with many hopes being cast on him to be LaMelo Ball's long-term backcourt partner. However, Bouknight received very little playing time under coach James Borrego and is hoping to have a bounce-back season under veteran coach Steve Clifford. 

Bouknight was playing solid minutes off the bench during preseason but didn't do anything exceptional to catch anyone's eye or earn a starting spot on this Hornets roster. He seems to have made his prospects worse by being the latest player from the team to have trouble with law enforcement, being arrested for driving while impaired on 16 October. This was his second road arrest in the same week, being charged with reckless driving on 10 October, with other charges stemming back to 23 February, 2022 and 11 November, 2021.

Police reports say Bouknight was found unconscious in Uptown Charlotte around 12:44 AM before he was arrested. The police also confiscated a Glock 23 but it hasn't been confirmed whether Bouknight has been charged with possession of a firearm.

How Will The Charlotte Hornets Perform This Season?

This blow to Bouknight personally is also a blow to the Hornets, who need as many quality players to stay healthy and on the court as possible. The team had to part with Miles Bridges after domestic assault charges were brought against him. They also lost Montrezl Harrell this offseason to Philadelphia, but the player was arrested on a possession of marijuana charge during the summer.

LaMelo Ball will miss the start of the season with an injury, so the Hornets would have had space to give Bouknight a real opportunity to earn his place in the lineup. We hope that the young guard can get the help that he needs and live out his on-court potential without endangering himself or others. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Police Reveals The State They Found Hornets Star James Bouknight Just Before NBA 2022-23 Season
NBA Media

Police Reveals The State They Found Hornets Star James Bouknight Just Before NBA 2022-23 Season

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Malika Andrews Got Destroyed By Warriors Fans Because She Doesn't Believe Stephen Curry And Golden State Will Win The 2023 Championship: "She's Always On The Wrong Side."
NBA Media

Malika Andrews Got Destroyed By Warriors Fans Because She Doesn't Believe Stephen Curry And Golden State Will Win The 2023 Championship: "She's Always On The Wrong Side."

By Divij Kulkarni
A Fan Tries To Shot The Basketball On A Ship While Being Around Large Waves: "How Many Basketballs Have They Lost In That Ocean Bro"
NBA Media

A Fan Tries To Shot The Basketball On A Ship While Being Around Large Waves: "How Many Basketballs Have They Lost In That Ocean Bro"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Joel Embiid Takes A Shot At Former Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo: "We Had A Crazy GM Tweeting About His Players, Going Crazy On Twitter, Which Was Insane."
NBA Media

Joel Embiid Takes A Shot At Former Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo: "We Had A Crazy GM Tweeting About His Players, Going Crazy On Twitter, Which Was Insane."

By Gautam Varier
Scottie Pippen: "There Is No Game Where I Would Pick LeBron James Over Michael Jordan"
NBA Media

Scottie Pippen: "There Is No Game Where I Would Pick LeBron James Over Michael Jordan"

By Divij Kulkarni
'Kyrie Irving Can Be The MVP, He Can Be The Finals MVP, He Can Do Whatever He Wants To Do,' Brooklyn Nets Teammate Praises Kyrie Irving Ahead Of The New Season
NBA Media

'Kyrie Irving Can Be The MVP, He Can Be The Finals MVP, He Can Do Whatever He Wants To Do,' Brooklyn Nets Teammate Praises Kyrie Irving Ahead Of The New Season

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Klay Thompson Reveals His Thoughts On Getting Another Big Contract From The Golden State Warriors
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Reveals His Thoughts On Getting Another Big Contract From The Golden State Warriors

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kevin Durant And Steve Nash Praise Kyrie Irving: “Kai Is Amazing, Talking To Everybody, Communicating, Being One Of The Heads Of The Snake On Both Ends Of The Floor For Us."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant And Steve Nash Praise Kyrie Irving: “Kai Is Amazing, Talking To Everybody, Communicating, Being One Of The Heads Of The Snake On Both Ends Of The Floor For Us."

By Gautam Varier
Russell Westbrook Will Reportedly Come Off The Bench After 1,004 Consecutive Games As A Starter
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Will Reportedly Come Off The Bench After 1,004 Consecutive Games As A Starter

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Los Angeles Lakers Wanted To Include Two First-Round Picks In A Trade Only If They Could Land Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell
NBA Trade Rumors

Los Angeles Lakers Wanted To Include Two First-Round Picks In A Trade Only If They Could Land Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Magic Johnson Revealed What Michael Jordan Told Him At 1 AM The Night Before Game 1 Against Clyde Drexler And The Trail Blazers In The 1992 NBA Finals
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Revealed What Michael Jordan Told Him At 1 AM The Night Before Game 1 Against Clyde Drexler And The Trail Blazers In The 1992 NBA Finals

By Gautam Varier
NBA 2022-23: Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Expected Lineups, Match Prediction, Injuries Updates
NBA Media

NBA 2022-23: Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Expected Lineups, Match Prediction, Injuries Updates

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Bill Russell Shut Down Dennis Rodman After He Was Compared With Him And Wilt Chamberlain: "Well, He's Certainly An Entertainer... To Compare Him With Wilt And Me Is, Well, In Error."
NBA Media

Bill Russell Shut Down Dennis Rodman After He Was Compared With Him And Wilt Chamberlain: "Well, He's Certainly An Entertainer... To Compare Him With Wilt And Me Is, Well, In Error."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kendrick Perkins Gives The Lakers A Brutal Reality Check About Russell Westbrook: "I Think The Relationship Is Pretty Much Over... Russell Westbrook Is Not Going To Be In Full Acceptance Of This Sixth Man Role With The Lakers."
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Gives The Lakers A Brutal Reality Check About Russell Westbrook: "I Think The Relationship Is Pretty Much Over... Russell Westbrook Is Not Going To Be In Full Acceptance Of This Sixth Man Role With The Lakers."

By Gautam Varier
NBA Analyst Nick Wright Believes The Golden State Warriors Will Not Give The Contract Extension To Draymond Green
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Nick Wright Believes The Golden State Warriors Will Not Give The Contract Extension To Draymond Green

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Charlotte Hornets Might Have Had The Worst Offseason Ever In NBA History: 3 Players Arrested, LaMelo Ball Is Injured, Zero Wins In The Preseason
NBA Media

Charlotte Hornets Might Have Had The Worst Offseason Ever In NBA History: 3 Players Arrested, LaMelo Ball Is Injured, Zero Wins In The Preseason

By Gautam Varier