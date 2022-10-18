Police Reveals The State They Found Hornets Star James Bouknight Just Before NBA 2022-23 Season

Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

James Bouknight was the Charlotte Hornets' lottery selection with the 11th pick in 2021, with many hopes being cast on him to be LaMelo Ball's long-term backcourt partner. However, Bouknight received very little playing time under coach James Borrego and is hoping to have a bounce-back season under veteran coach Steve Clifford.

Bouknight was playing solid minutes off the bench during preseason but didn't do anything exceptional to catch anyone's eye or earn a starting spot on this Hornets roster. He seems to have made his prospects worse by being the latest player from the team to have trouble with law enforcement, being arrested for driving while impaired on 16 October. This was his second road arrest in the same week, being charged with reckless driving on 10 October, with other charges stemming back to 23 February, 2022 and 11 November, 2021.

Police reports say Bouknight was found unconscious in Uptown Charlotte around 12:44 AM before he was arrested. The police also confiscated a Glock 23 but it hasn't been confirmed whether Bouknight has been charged with possession of a firearm.

How Will The Charlotte Hornets Perform This Season?

This blow to Bouknight personally is also a blow to the Hornets, who need as many quality players to stay healthy and on the court as possible. The team had to part with Miles Bridges after domestic assault charges were brought against him. They also lost Montrezl Harrell this offseason to Philadelphia, but the player was arrested on a possession of marijuana charge during the summer.

LaMelo Ball will miss the start of the season with an injury, so the Hornets would have had space to give Bouknight a real opportunity to earn his place in the lineup. We hope that the young guard can get the help that he needs and live out his on-court potential without endangering himself or others.