Rachel Nichols Claps Back At Fan Who Slammed Her For Explaining The Story Of Draymond Green's $25,000 Fine

Rachel Nichols isn't one to shy away from dishing it back to those who take a shot at her.

The former ESPN journalist was all class and sarcasm as she clapped back at a fan who slammed her for explaining the story of Draymond Green's $25,000 fine.

Following the altercation with the fan that saw the Golden State Warriors star pay the price, Nichols provided an update on the fan who had taken to Twitter to take another shot at Green.

"The tech exec whose back-and-forth with Draymond Green earned Dray a $25,000 fine offers to match the money with his own charity donation."

Identified as Alykhan Rehmatullah, the fan is a tech executive who was featured in Forbes in 2020 after a startup he created sold for $60 million. After the league announced the fine, Rehmatullah took to Twitter to offer a donation of $25,000 to the charity of Green’s preference.

Rachel Nichols Provides Sarcastic Reply To Fan Who Took A Shot At Her

Soon after her tweet that provided more details in the aftermath of the incident, one of the fans had a rather curt response, but not one to take a punch without throwing one of her own, Rachel Nichols had her reply.

Responding to the chain, the fan took a shot at the journalist for narrating the sequence of events but had a rather fun reply thrown back at him.

"Yea we can f****** read Rachel thanks"

Ah, so good to see the kindness and spirit of the season alive and well on this website.

Earlier this year, Nichols made headlines when she joined Showtime as their Multi-Platform Host And Producer. The move comes after her meteoric rise to the top at ESPN was marred by a murky controversy

Per Awful Announcing, Showtime announced her aboard with an official press release:

“Credited as one of the architects of today’s NBA studio television landscape, Nichols will contribute to SHOWTIME Basketball’s premium, award-winning storytelling as she bolsters a group that features Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, JR Smith, and King of NBA Twitter Josiah Johnson.

“We are delighted to welcome Rachel Nichols to the SHOWTIME Basketball family,” said Brian Dailey, Senior Vice President, Sports Programming & Content, Showtime Networks Inc. “Rachel brings unmatched journalistic credibility, a great familiarity with our roster, and a work ethic that will take us to another level.”

But now, she has a shot to do what she does best with another new network. Only time will tell if she can reclaim the fame she garnered with ESPN.

