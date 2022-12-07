Rare Photo Shows Fidel Castro Playing Basketball Against Polish Students In 1972: "Sources Say Nobody Wanted To Foul Him."

Credit: Fadeaway World

Since its inception, basketball earned more and more fame around the world, becoming a global sport that brings joy to many people across the globe right now. Watching the game is really fun and playing it is even better.

That's why so many people during history have become avid fans of this sport, including celebrities and even politicians. One of the most controversial of all time had a soft spot for this beautiful game and an old photo shows that he could play, even against people younger than him.

Late Cuban leader and former president Fidel Castro enjoyed playing the game, and one picture shows him going at it with a couple of Polish students back in 1972.

Basketball Mecca shared a pic of Castro with the basketball in his hands, seemingly going to attack the rim. The Mecca claims that Castro was apparently traveling, but fans had a different opinion, with some saying he was doing the Euro-step, which was probably called something different back in the day.

Fidel Castro appears to be traveling on his way to the cup against Polish student-athletes in 1972. Sources say nobody wanted to foul him.

Although Castro's favorite sport was baseball, with Cuba being one of the best teams in the world in this discipline, he also appeared to be a good basketball player.

This is not the first time we've seen a political figure getting involved in the game and actually playing. Barack Obama might be one of the most famous cases, as he was an avid Chicago Bulls fan during the Michael Jordan era.

The former POTUS has also had a close relationship with the NBA, becoming a minority owner of NBA Africa, congratulating big names like Stephen Curry after winning a championship, and even giving a piece of advice to LeBron James on what to do with Anthony Davis.

We've seen historical pictures over the years, with big stories behind them, and this definitely has to be one of them.

