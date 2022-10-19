Reggie Miller And Kevin Harlan Made A Curious Analogy Of Warriors Beating Lakers: “Warriors Are Going For The Overhand Right To Knock Out These Lakers!”

Everybody but Los Angeles Lakers players and fans had a blast on Tuesday night, as the Golden State Warriors dominated the Purple and Gold after getting their fourth ring.

Following a tumultuous start to training camp, the Warriors looked like the well-oiled machine they were last year, with Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Klay Thompson showing the way, enchanting fans in the Bay Area and in the rest of the country.

The broadcast was full of happy moments, with the return of Inside the NBA to the screens, but the game also had some interesting situations where Reggie Miller and Kevin Harlan showed their funnier side.

At some point in the game, the Dubs got a good distance from the Lakers, and Miller took notice of that. The retired sharpshooter saw that the Warriors had the Lakers against the ropes and announced it, using a curious comparison to describe the situation.

Reggie Miller: “[Warriors] are going for the overhand right to knock out these Lakers!” Kevin Harlan: “Be careful how you characterize that! Those are sensitive words around here!” 😂

In case you didn't get it, Harlan warned Miller about using the word knockout or any other boxing reference after the incident between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, where the big man knocked out the guard during one of their training sessions.

Even though things have gone smoothly, apparently, this is still a sensitive topic for the Warriors. The organization wants to forget about this, but as long as these comments, intentional or not, keep happening, fans will never forget. Poole secured his new contract over the weekend, just like Andrew Wiggins, while Green is considered to be living his last days as a part of the Warriors.